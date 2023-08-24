Madras to Spain to Sichuan: Three unique food festivals in Chennai that are not to miss this weekend

Wondering where to head for some fresh flavours as you wind down this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out this delectable list of festivals happening in Chennai right now!

Ticket to Spain

Los Sabores De Espana promises a night of Spanish flavours paired with fine wines for the discerning connoisseur. Expect Watermelon Gazpacho, Pepper Paella and Leche Frita, among other dishes on the menu. At On The Rocks, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. A la carte, INR 900 onwards; Set menu at INR 2,750 for veg and INR 3,000 for non-veg. On till August 31.

Madras on a plate

Get ready to embark on a culinary journey that celebrates the rich tapestry of Madras and modern Chennai at MKC — Madras Kitchen Company. Look forward to dishes such as Tambaram Kalyana Murungai Keerai Vadai, Saidapet Vada Curry, Burma Roti, Mylapore Ragi Puttu, Attukal Saru, Marina Beach Nethili Varuval, Kasimedu Thirukkai Meen Kuzhambu, and Triplicane Bread Halwa, among others. At Westin Chennai Velachery. For lunch and dinner. Vegetarian sapaadu thali is INR 950 ++ and non-vegetarian sapaadu thali is INR 1,200++.







Celebrating a decade

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway invites guests to embark on a Kaleidoscope of Tastes from the hills to the coast of Tamil Nadu. This specially curated menu is dotted with family recipes using home-style, hand-pounded spice mixes and traditional cooking techniques. At Mynt, INR 2,000 ++ per person. Meanwhile, at the hotel’s oriental restaurant Sian, opt for Asian Street food, complete with Schezwan specialties, balancing salty, sweet, sour, spicy flavours and the tingling sensation of Sichuan peppers! INR 1,400 ++. On till September 2.