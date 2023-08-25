Onam special: Our top picks of where to get your sadya fix in Chennai this weekend 

Five-star hotels and restaurants in Chennai are going all out to make Onam celebrations king-size, this weekend.Think banana leaves covered in close to 30 dishes, live folk music and waiters dressed in a traditional mundu. Apart from the much looked forward to avial, olan and thoran, some places are also serving up non-vegetarian specials like Prawn Kizhi and Nadan Mutton Curry. And one café even promises chilled scoops of Ada Pradhaman ice cream! Here is our curated list of some of the best spots on the city to go sadya hopping...



Keeping up with the kootu

Prepare to be transported to the picturesque backwaters and lush landscapes of Kerala with immersive décor over the harvest weekend at The Westin Chennai Velachery. The hotel has collaborated with Kappa Chakka Kandhari for their sadya spread, offering a delectable array of traditional dishes — from the fragrant Sambar and Avial to the crisp and crunchy banana chips and the Thoran, Kootu Curry, Erissery and Pradhaman — expect a feast. To add to the mood, there will also be live folk music with percussion and song. August 26 and 27. At the Inspire Hall. 12 pm to 3.30 pm. INR 1,500 ++ per person.

Avial heaven

For this Onam, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park is all set to roll out a traditional sadya with 26 dishes including Sharkara Varatti, Ulli Vada, Mathanga Erissery, Toran, Olan, Kalan, Avial and more. For dessert, there is Unniappam, Paal Ada Payasam and Paruppu Pradhaman. Dine in at Dakshin (INR 2,537 all-inclusive per person), or opt for the takeaway option to enjoy a delectable sadya spread in the comfort of your home (INR 2,750 onwards for two people). August 26 to 30. For lunch and dinner.

Pazham dosa lovin’

From Pathimugam Water to Ada Pradhaman, iD’s Onam sadya special has been put together focusing not only on taste but also wholesome nutrition. One of the more unique dishes on the menu is the Pazham Dosa. Where you would usually find a piece of steamed nendhram pazham or even a ripe banana as part of the sadya, this takes a blend of different bananas and flips it into a pancake, adding texture to the dessert components with a sweet and nutty flavour. Enjoy the Classic Thali with 22 dishes, available on August 26 and 27. At INR 449 ++ or go for the Thiruvonam Sadhya featuring 30 dishes, on August 28 and 29. At INR 699 ++ At outlets in Harrington Road, Nexus Vijaya Mall, Urban Square and Marina Mall and the airport. Three slots each day: 12 pm, 1.30 pm and 2.30 pm.





Ice ice baby!

Strictly Desserts café in Anna Nagar has two novel ice cream flavours in store for the harvest weekend. Like their Ada Pradhaman scoops made with organic jaggery and coconut milk with a hint of cardamom and layered with rice ada, made from rice flour. INR 120 per scoop. They also have a Pazham Pori Sundae, which promises a play of hot and cold with coconut ice cream, classic pazham pori, caramelised nendran banana and avalose podi for the crunch. INR 250. Vegetarians will be happy to know that both flavours are eggless. Dine-in only, between August 25 and 31.

Pachadi promises

The Park Chennai has a sadya feast for the ages planned for Onam this year. Their elaborate buffet spread includes a cold section with Kerala Papadam and dips like Lemon Pickle, Inji Puli and Vellarikai Pachadi. Appetisers include Paruppu Vada with Coconut Chutney and Thattukada Kozhi Porichathu, while the mains will feature Red Rice paired with Avial, Olan, Nenthrapazha Kalan and Nei Paruppu Sambar. Non vegetarian specials include Nadan Mutton Curry, Thenga Aracha Meen Curry and Kozhi Ularthiyathu Calicut-style Chicken Biryani. And definitely, leave room for dessert because there is Pal Payasam, Ada Pradaman and Tender Coconut Panna Cotta. At Six ‘O’ One. For lunch, 12.30 pm onwards. INR 1,500 all-inclusive per person.

Once upon an olan

If you’re driving down the ECR for the weekend, enjoy Onam celebrations at the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa. The property has invited Kerala speciality master chef Anandan Nair from Sandalwood restaurant to helm the kitchen for their festive spread. Expect traditional delicacies like a luscious Avial, flavourful Olan, lip-smacking Thoran and irresistible varieties of Payasam, among other festive specialties. On till August 29. For lunch. INR 2,499 ++ per person.





May I have some moru?

The Dining Room will be set up to welcome guests for a special Onam theme lunch buffet with decorative elements and staff dressed in traditional attire. Some of the specialties offered will be Pacha Moru, which is a spiced buttermilk, Unni Appam, Olan, Kalan, Kootu Kaari, Avial and Paruppu Payasam for dessert. At Park Hyatt Chennai. 12.30 pm to 3 pm. INR 1,750 ++ per person.

Taste this prawn-to!

Executive chef Manish Uniyal of Hyatt Regency Chennai told us that what is unique about this year’s Onam sadya is the non-veg option which is very popular in Kannur. And to do it, he has collaborated with Ammu Rebecca, a talented home chef, to showcase authentic flavours like Prawn Kizhi, Ayala Fry and Chicken Ularthiyathu. This is apart from staples like Sambar, Avial, Cabbage Thoran, Beetroot Pachadi and Moru Kachiyathu. At Focaccia. For lunch. Veg sadya is INR 1,500, and for the non-veg is INR 2,200 all-inclusive.





Matta meet up for brunch?

Celebrate Onam, the festival of plenty with a feast to match at ITC Grand Chola. The sadya menu will feature traditional favourites and authentic specialties such as Sambaram, Pyar Thoran, Avial, Olan, Kalan, Erissery, Paruppu Thalichathu, Murangakkai Sambar, Matta Ari Choru and Paal Ada Payasam. Guests can opt for the Grand Onam Brunch at the Madras Pavilion (INR 3,000 all-inclusive) or dine in the comfort of their homes via Gourmet Couch takeaways. The latter is available till September 2. Meal for two at INR 2,000 ++, meal for four at INR 3,500 ++

Kalan you for a feast

Indulge in a lavish Onam feast at Taj Coromandel. The thali menu includes a curated selection of all-time favourites like Avial, Olan, Thoran, Sambar, Rasam, and an assortment of delectable Payasams. Also, look out for Mathanga Vanpayar Erissery (red pumpkin and red beans in a coconut and cumin spice mix); Pachakkaya Kalan (raw banana cooked with ground coconut and crushed black pepper in tempered yoghurt); Sweet Mango Pachadi (raw mango simmered with jaggery and chili); and Pineapple Pulissery (pineapple in curried yoghurt). At Southern Spice. For lunch and dinner. INR 3,000 all-inclusive per person.

all-inclusive per person.







Livin’ on payasam and a prayer

Savera hotel is rolling out a marathon sadya thali of 29 dishes with favourites like Kappa Wada, Avial, Kalan, Olan, Erissery and more. Desserts will include Paal Ada Payasam, Paal Payasam and Paruppu Pradhaman. At Malgudi. On August 28 and 29. For lunch from 12.30 pm onwards. INR 1,395 nett per person. At Piano, INR 1,600 nett per person.