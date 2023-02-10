Valentine's Day: Champagne on ice to private butlers, here are six gourmet date choices for the most romantic day of the year

Chaffeurs, private butlers and bubbly. Five-star hotels around the city are rolling out the red carpet, quite literally, in preparation for Valentine’s Day. With delectable specially curated menus by chefs set to be served under the stars, by the pool, or in one hotel’s case, right beside a lily pond, romantic settings entice on par with gourmet seven-course dinners. As we approach the most romantic day of the year, here are our picks of some of the most luxurious date night spots in town.

This weekend is parfait!

Kick off your celebration of love early with this Valentine-themed Sunday brunch. The menu rolls out specials like Strawberry Soup, Norwegian Confit Salmon with Asparagus, Potatoes and Avocado purée, Strawberry Goat Cheese Salad with Arugula and for dessert, Lychee Rose Zuccato with Avocado ice cream and Strawberry Champagne Jello Parfait. On February 12. At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai, INR 4,500 per person, all-inclusive. The venue also has a delectable five-course menu with wine pairing over three courses, served adjacent to the hotel’s lily pond on February 14. INR 7,000 ++ per couple.



Aphrodisiac appetite

Elevate your date on the most romantic night of the year with this one-of-a-kind Aphrodisiac menu paired with the finest selection of wines. The seven-course spread will include Moroccan Harissa Soup, Smoked Duck, Rainbow Squash Rotolo and to finish, a Willy Wonka-inspired dessert. Dinner at On The Rocks, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. INR 6,250 ++ per couple.

Candlelight surprise

Lock eyes over a special candlelight dinner on the rooftop with a buffet spread that will have you spoilt for choice. Look out for delectable dishes like Lucknowi Murgh Dum Biryani, Crispy Cajun Potato Bites, Coastal Barbeque Prawns and for dessert, Poached Pears with Strawberry Almond Flakes. At Skyloft, Feathers hotel. INR 6,000 per couple, all-inclusive.

Dumpling, I have fillings for you!

Romance your Valentine with a stay at an executive pool view room with a themed décor including strawberries and a bottle of bubbly. Dine under the stars as you savour an exquisite seven-course meal by the pool deck. The experience comes with a complimentary pick-up and drop by a chauffeur-driven lux MUV. INR 50,000 per couple with a bottle of Moet Chandon Champagne. If your special someone is in the mood for a taste of the Orient, Sian, the contemporary Chinese restaurant has a seven-course Chef’s Tasting Menu with Seafood Dumplings, Soft Shell Crabs and Duck Roast. At Vivanta Chennai, IT Expressway, INR 6,500 per couple, all-inclusive.

Under the stars

Experience a bespoke evening under the night sky, by the poolside, amidst soothing green foliage, soft lounge music and a private butler — making it the perfect venue for a romantic evening like no other. The seven-course dinner includes gourmet plates like Lobster Ravioli with a Pumpkin Sage Bisque & Basil Oil and Lychee Champagne Mousse with Raspberry Jelly. At ITC Grand Chola. Priced at INR 25,000 ++ onwards per couple.