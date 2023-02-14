CK Bakery rolls out a scrumptious Oreo Cake to celebrate the season of love

Making the season of love, all the more special, CK’s Bakery, from the house of CavinKare, is all set to entice its customers this Valentine’s Day with the launch of its delectable and chocolaty Oreo Cake across all its outlets.

Filled with the richness of chocolate and cream infused with the flavour of the most-loved Oreo cookie, this Valentine Oreo cake is perfect for the occasion. The decadent cake further has the classic essence of vanilla that is sure to make your taste buds tingle and add sweetness to your most cherished moments.

The brand also has striking couple combo-offers across its 2.0 outlets titled Lots of Love, and Love of my Life that include an appetizing meal of pizza, milkshakes , brownie with icecream, and chocolate truffle with ice cream for both veg and non-veg lovers. Lots of Love is priced at ₹499 for veg and ₹599 for nonveg, and Love of my Life is priced at ₹429 for veg and ₹489 for non-veg.