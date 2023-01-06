SOS restobar on Greams Road serves up Pan Asian fare amid swanky interiors

Joining the fast-growing list of Asian hotspots in the city is SOS restobar (formerly Plan B) on Greams Road which opened a few weeks ago. The snazzy signage at the entrance promises a good selfie spot even before you step into spacious 3,200 sq ft interiors done up in a plush emerald green and gold. We stop by on a particularly busy evening with the speakers thumping and decide to ease into our evening by heading over to the snooker table for a quick game. Given that this space is an ‘Asian grub pub’, we ditch the idea of beer and fries and instead opt for King Prawns that go with a spicy sambal sauce and Thai Chicken Basil Dim Sum dunked in a Thai Red Curry. Alternating from cue stick to chopsticks is oodles of fun we discover until sadly... we lose our game of pool. A few tears are shed onto our newly-arrived sushi platter before we reluctantly admit defeat and head over to our table in the hopes of being cheered up by cocktails and good food.

Red curry chicken dumplings

Pad thai nooodles

Partner Rohan Ahuja who is hands-on with the kitchen, which is taken care of by his brand Asian Station — does not disappoint. We are plied with crunchy Shrimp Tempura Sushi rolls, skewers of Malaysian Chicken Satay and one of our favourites, a Pad Krapow Gai. The latter is a wholesome bowl of sticky rice with a generous portion of Thai basil minced chicken topped off with a fried egg. Packing in a whole lot of flavour and just the right balance as well, we’re definitely coming back for this one! Meanwhile, the satay was not to our sataysfaction and could have been juicier.

Shrimp tempura sushi rolls





Green Thai Curry



Over sips of a chilled Kahlua-chocolate blend, we get chatting with Rohan who co-owns the restobar with partners Joe Yesudaas and Satish Krishnan. The name SOS, we are told, is an acronym for Same Old Story. “You know how when you’re having a bad day and you end up going to a pub or you ask someone what they did over the weekend and they say ‘same old story’ — it’s one of those conversations that inspired the name,” Rohan shares with us. What is perhaps a standout part of their menu’s story, however, is the impressive vegetarian selection of Pan Asian flavours on offer. We would go so far as to say that their Crispy Lotus Stem Sushi might well win in a competition with the aforementioned shrimp, and the wok-tossed Kol Yan Cottage Cheese was finished faster than you could say, SOS: someone stole my paneer!

Meal for two INR 2,500, including beverages.

