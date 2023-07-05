Sheraton Grand Chennai's Sunday brunch rolls out a cultural tapestry of taste across India

Prepare your taste buds for an immersive culinary experience as The Reef's talented team of chefs curates a delectable menu that showcases the diverse and rich flavours from each corner of India every week of July. From the fiery spices of the North to the aromatic coastal delicacies of the South, and from the hearty flavours of the West to the vibrant street food of the East, every corner of India's culinary tapestry will be explored. Set to take place throughout the month, this extraordinary series promises to transport guests on a gastronomic journey like no other.

"Our Sunday Brunch is a celebration of India's incredible culinary heritage," says Chef Deva Kumar Executive Chef, Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa. "We aim to provide our guests with a truly immersive experience where they can savour the distinct flavors and aromas of various regional cuisines, all in one picturesque location."

Guests can expect a feast for the senses - from the mouthwatering tandoori kebabs of Punjab to the fragrant biryanis of Hyderabad, from the tangy chaats of Kolkata to the delectable seafood of Kerala, there will be something to entice every palate. And to set the mood, the restaurant will be adorned with vibrant Indian decor, creating an ambiance reminiscent of India's cultural tapestry.

Prices starting from INR 2,499 + taxes.