Nostalgia takes centrestage at this 'Retro Brunch' at Taj Coromandel on Sunday

Expect timeless classics like Fluffy Pancakes, Meatloaf and Creamy Milkshakes

Published :  08th July 2023 01:08 PM

If you love the aromas of the past and are looking for an opportunity for celebrating the good old days, then it’s time to transport yourself back in time with a Retro Brunch, where nostalgia takes centrestage.

Anise, the contemporary all-day-dining restaurant at Taj Coromandel invites you to step into a bygone era and savour a delectable spread that pays homage to classic flavours and vintage favorites. Indulge in a variety of mouthwatering dishes, from timeless classics like Fluffy PancakesJuicy MeatloafsRetro Burger & Fries and Crispy Bacon to Retro-inspired treats like Creamy Milkshakes and Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwiches.

At Anise, Taj Coromandel. On July 16. Time: 12.30 pm to3 pm. Price  INR 3,000 all-inclusive.

