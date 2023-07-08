Nostalgia takes centrestage at this 'Retro Brunch' at Taj Coromandel on Sunday
Expect timeless classics like Fluffy Pancakes, Meatloaf and Creamy Milkshakes
If you love the aromas of the past and are looking for an opportunity for celebrating the good old days, then it’s time to transport yourself back in time with a Retro Brunch, where nostalgia takes centrestage.
Anise, the contemporary all-day-dining restaurant at Taj Coromandel invites you to step into a bygone era and savour a delectable spread that pays homage to classic flavours and vintage favorites. Indulge in a variety of mouthwatering dishes, from timeless classics like Fluffy Pancakes, Juicy Meatloafs, Retro Burger & Fries and Crispy Bacon to Retro-inspired treats like Creamy Milkshakes and Gooey Grilled Cheese Sandwiches.
At Anise, Taj Coromandel. On July 16. Time: 12.30 pm to3 pm. Price INR 3,000 all-inclusive.