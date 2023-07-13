Momo Queen of Kolkata Doma Wang is in Chennai this week. And she is cooking up a storm!

Chef Doma Wang aka the Momo Queen of Kolkata is in town. And we couldn’t be more excited. From zipping around on a Kinetic Honda to deliver food from her home kitchen to being given the opportunity to run the canteen at Sikkim guest house to quickly having queues around the block, when she first began over 30 years ago, this woman has grown a strong and loyal fan following over the years with her simple and wholesome flavours. Interesting enough, Doma isn’t a trained chef and was an interpreter for a Japanese Buddhist Cultural Centre in Kolkata. Had the office not unexpectedly moved to Bihar, which led to her coming up with a momo menu in order tosupport her two young children at the time, we might never have met the Momo Queen!



The Blue Poppy Seed pop-up kicks off at Hyatt Regency Chennai today, in collaboration with food evangelist Yogita Uchil. The name, in case you’re wondering, is after The Blue Poppy restaurants that she co-owns back home in Kolkata. Excerpts:

Which of your signatures are on the menu?

Momo, Thukpa and Chilly Pork.

Momos ready to be devoured, steaming hot!

For folks who haven’t heard about what they fondly call you back home — the Momo Queen — take us back to the beginning. Do you remember eating your very first momo back home in Kalimpong?

I started cooking commercially about 32 years ago when my first child, Sachiko, was born. My momos among other things had always been loved by all my friends and when I had to look for an alternative to earn money and also stay home and look after Sachiko, this seemed like the perfect thing to do. So, along with a helper I started my journey as a home chef. Then, in a few years, I got an offer to run the canteen at Sikkim guest house. And in a matter of a few weeks, we had queues as people loved the food and spread the word. As the food loving people of Kolkata started being regulars, they lovingly called me the momo queen or Doma di. Like most Tibetan babies those days, I think I was fed a momo as a baby. As far as I can remember, I have always eaten momos.





Shaphalay

How long have you been making momos?

Commercially, I started making momos about 32 years ago. But I have been making momos ever since I remember. As children, we sat around and made momos as a family. It was not just about cooking a meal, it was an activity we did together.

Chilli butter wings

We hear you are headed to Puducherry to do some sightseeing while on this visit. Do you pick up ingredients to experiment with when you travel?

I love travelling to places and eating the local food. I do buy ingredients and try to replicate things that I loved eating when I get back home. My father always said that if I liked something, I should learn how to cook it and I think that’s a wonderful thing to do.

Momos have become one of the most frequently ordered dishes when folks order in. But hardly anyone tries making them. How does one get started?

Most people find making momos time consuming and difficult. I would say get the mince meat, chop the onions, knead the dough and just get going. Once you get the hang of it, it’s a piece of cake!

What is the secret to the perfect momo?

The secret to a perfect momo is a juicy filling, thin skin and a good dipping sauce.

At Stix. On till July 16. Lunch and dinner. Meal for two at INR 2,000 approx. There is also a hands on momo making workshop on July 14 at 10.30 am. Limited seats,INR 1,999 ++.