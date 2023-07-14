Park Hyatt Chennai rolls out an exciting Malaysian festival at Mr Ong. Here is what's in store!

Chef Muhammad Asaari Bin Johari is bringing his talent for crafting exquisite Malay festive menus to Chennai this week, as part of a promotion called Kuala Lumpur comes to Mr Ong. With a culinary background of over 16 years, this chef who is visiting the Park Hyatt Chennai tells us that he likes to combine traditional techniques such as slow cooking with contemporary presentation. We chat about what is in store on his menu, ingredients travelling with him in his suitcase and Malay food trends. Excerpts:

Welcome to Chennai! What are the highlights on your menu for this visit?



During my visit, I am thrilled to present a diverse range of delectable Malaysian dishes that will take your taste buds on a flavourful journey. Our menu showcases the best of Malay cuisine, featuring a delightful fusion of aromatic spices, fresh ingredients, and traditional cooking techniques. We have Pasembor Pulau Pinang, a vibrant salad with a sweet and spicy peanut sauce, Ayan Masak Kelatan which is chicken seasoned with an aromatic spice blend and then grilled over charcoal and Sago Hula Melaka which is a pudding-like dessert crafted from the extracted starch of sago combined with rich and caramelized palm sugar, known as Gula Melaka.

Chef Muhammad Asaari Bin Johari



We hear that you like to combine traditional techniques with innovation while in the kitchen. Tell us more.

In my culinary journey, I have always had a deep appreciation for traditional cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations. I believe in preserving the authenticity and flavours of classic dishes. However, I also enjoy pushing the boundaries and experimenting with new ideas to create innovative presentations and flavour combinations.

By using traditional techniques, such as slow-cooking or spice blends, I ensure that the essence of the dish remains intact. But when it comes to plating and garnishing, I embrace innovation to create visually stunning and unique presentations. I believe that combining tradition with innovation allows me to pay homage to the roots of Malaysian cuisine while adding a touch of modernity and surprise to the dining experience.

Are you bringing any ingredients from Kuala Lumpur with you?

Yes, I always make it a point to bring some special ingredients from Kuala Lumpur to maintain the authenticity of my dishes. These ingredients include unique spices, herbs, and sauces that are essential in capturing the true flavours of Malaysian cuisine. By bringing these ingredients with me, I can ensure that the dishes I prepare at Mr Ong will have the same depth of flavour and character as they would back home.

Ayam masak kelantan





Are there any emerging food trends from Malaysia that you can share with us?

In recent years, Malaysian cuisine has gained international recognition, and some of our traditional foods have become popular food trends globally. Like Rendang paste which offers convenience and the complexity of a traditional slow-cooked rendang, Sambal varieties and snacks such as keropok (crackers), and salted egg chips which offer a taste of Malaysia in every bite.

Take us back in time for a moment. What is your earliest food memory?

One of my earliest and fondest food memories takes me back to my childhood when I first tasted Nasi Lemak, also known as Coconut Rice. The aroma of the rice, infused with coconut milk, combined with the flavourful condiments, created an unforgettable sensory experience for me. It was a dish that brought our family together and showcased the diverse flavours of Malaysian cuisine.

Sago Gula Melaka



What led you down the path of becoming a chef? We hear that your mother had a catering company had a big role to play.

Yes, my mother's catering company played a significant role in shaping my culinary aspirations. Growing up around her business, I witnessed the dedication, hard work, and attention to detail required to deliver exceptional food and service. I learned about the importance of using fresh ingredients, maintaining high standards, and creating flavours that leave a lasting impression on people's palates.

What is comfort food for you?

For me comfort food is Malay-style Fried Rice. It's a simple yet flavourful dish that never fails to bring comfort and satisfaction. The combination of fragrant rice stir-fried with aromatic spices, vegetables, and your choice of protein creates a delightful harmony of flavours. Whether it's enjoyed on its own or accompanied by a side of sambal or a fried egg, Malay-style Fried Rice has a comforting and nostalgic appeal that reminds me of home.

July 14 to 24. At Mr Ong. Dinner for two at INR 2,500++ approx. Sunday brunch INR 3,200 all-inclusive onwards.