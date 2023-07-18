Mango mimosas to Mango Fish Curry, Taj Fisherman’s Cove serves up an aam-licious bunch!

Experience the magic of mangoes at Seagull, the vibrant all-day dining restaurant overlooking the pool at Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa. A drive down the Coast to indulge in Seagull’s Sunday Brunch is one of the most sought-after experiences. In July, the Sunday brunches at Seagull wear a different look with a delicious mango theme, offering an exciting selection of mango-infused delicacies that will leave your taste buds craving for more.

The menu features a choice of dishes that include Mango Mustard Salad, Green Mango and Coromandel Spices, Mamabazham Pullisseri, Mango Coconut Fish Curry, Aam ki Daal, Mango Srikhand, Mango Cheesecake and Mango Almond Cake.

Guests can also savour an assortment of Mango-flavoured cocktails like the Fresh Mango Martini, Mango Mojito, Mango Rum Chills, Mango Screw Driver and Mango Mimosa.

At Seagull, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa. All Sundays in July. Brunch - 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. INR 2,650 plus taxes ; INR 4,000 plus taxes with mango cocktails.