Celebrate a Japanese-inspired 'Bon Odori' festival at Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road

Novotel Chennai Chamiers Road presents The Bon Odori festival, a cherished Japanese tradition that brings people together.

As the rhythmic beats of taiko drums fill the air, the special menu at KooX will showcase an array of traditional delicacies. The speciality counters offer a range of signature dishes such as Okonomiyaki, Ebi chilli Tame, Yaki Soba Chicken, small plates, big plates and many more. Look forward to a perfect combination of satisfying both classic and adventurous palates.

There will also be a selection of authentic Japanese beverages to accompany the flavoursome fare. Sake & Japanese highballs will take centrestage, with a diverse range of styles available, from crisp and dry to rich and fruity. The menu will feature refreshing Japanese-inspired beverages for those seeking a non-alcoholic option.

The combination of Bon Odori festivities and the restaurant’s speciality food and beverage offerings will create a truly immersive and enjoyable experience.

From July 22 to July 31. Time:12.30pm to 11.30pm. INR 2,500 ++ per person.