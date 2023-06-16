Super brunches for superdads! Our picks of the hottest dining spots in Chennai for quality time with your dad on Father’s Day

From a mango-themed brunch with everything from Meen Maanga Kuzhambhu to Banganapalli Burrata Salad to eclectic spreads with Gourmet eggs stations, live barbeque counters and DIY Superdad goodies — our curated selection of brunches promises to impress your dad and offer plenty of time to eat, explore and get excited to create an afternoon of memories together.



Risotto love

This Superdad-themed brunch promises an eclectic spread that covers Wild Mushroom Risotto, Lamb Tortellini and Homemade Fettucine. Also, look out for Chettinad Tiffin like Kal Dosa, Mutton Sukka, Kuzhi Paniyaram and Crab Pepper Masala. Also, look out for specials like oven roasted Pork Belly, Western African Chicken Stew, Nalli Gosht Biriyani and a Mezze Bar. There will also be a live band performing to set the mood. At Spice Haat, Hyatt Regency Chennai. 12.30 to 3.30 pm. INR 3,400++ inclusive of spirits, per person.

Stuffed to the grills

ITC Grand Chola celebrates the first superhero in everyone’s life on Father’s Day with a culinary selection that includes Grilled Lamb Chops, Shepherd’s Pie, Roast Chicken and Gravy, Rum & Dark Chocolate Mousse and a Superdad Macaron. At Madras Pavilion. 12.30 to 3.30 pm. Brunch buffet all-inclusive per person at INR 3,000 with soft beverages, INR 3,500 with select beverages and INR 4,950 with sparkling beverages.

Pic courtesy: Unsplash

Satays-faction

Treat your dad to a delectable Father’s Day brunch with Srilankan String Hoppers with eggs, sambal and curry, a broad spectrum selection of Indian fare from South India and Hyderabadi specials, and a Thai section serving Satays, Phad Thai, Som Tum Salad and Thai Curries. Also, look out for live stations like a Gourmet Eggs station: serving Eggs Benedict, Eggs Royale, Steak & Eggs, and a Bourbon Whiskey smoked grill station. At Spectra, Leela Palace Chennai. 12 pm to 3.30 pm. INR 3,999++ per person, including spirit.



Yeh dil mango more!

This Father’s Day, create lasting memories and show appreciation to your remarkable dad at the award-winning restaurant The Reef. Feast on a sea of flavour with specials like Banganapalli Buratta Salad, Mango Paniyaram, Alphonso Sushi, Meen Manga Kuzhambhu, Mango Salsa Tacos, Fried Peri Peri Shrimps with raw mango aioli, Tottapuri Mango Tart and Malgova Slice. There will also have special surprises in store to make this day even more memorable. At Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort & Spa. INR 2,449 ++ per person.

Pic courtesy: Unsplash

Say cheese-cake!

On this special day for the special man in your life – Dad – all roads lead to Anise. Pamper your dad with gourmet multi-cuisine fare that includes Honey Glazed Baked Ricotta, Vegetable Quiche, and Balsamic Mushroom; Mixed Seafood with orange segments and dill; Tandoori Malai Broccoli; Baked Sun Dried Tomato and Mushroom Arancini, Porcini Ragout; Singada Palak; Chennai-style Crab Masala; Jeera Samba Chicken Dum Biryani; Bourbon Chocolate Cake; Cannoli; Peanut Butter & Caramel Cake; Crème Brulee; and Baked Cheesecake. You can also relive those nostalgic moments with your father with DIY Superdad Goodies, Ice Popsicles, Candy Floss, Live Barbeque, Special Crafted Themed Desserts and much more as part of this interactive brunch. At Taj Coromandel, INR 3,000 per person all-inclusive.