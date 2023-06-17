Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park serves up flavours from Punjab with their 'Pind Da Swad' festival

Experience a melange of flavours come alive at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park this week with the Pind Da Swad food festival. Helmed by guest chef Hardev Singh from Crowne Plaza Greater Noida, soothing aromas and tantalising flavours promise to transport you to the land of Punjab. Speaking on the menu Chef Hardev Singh says, "I am excited to be a part of this food festival which is happening at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park and fortunate enough to get a chance to serve authentic Punjabi food to Chennaites. Known for the innovation and nostalgic take on Indian food, I have curated an array of authentic dishes right from the heart of Punjab."

The menu offers Kesar alli lassi, Paye da Shorba, Makkai da ras, Bhatti ka murgh, Amritsari machli, Hare matar di tikki, Aachari paneer tikka, Makki Di Roti te Sarsoon da saag live, Kadai paneer, Hing dhaniye de chatpate aloo, Chaunke baigan, Ajwaini sookhi subzi, Punjabi Rajma, Kadhi pakora, Moge wala murgh Biryani, Achari machli, Tawa seekh masala and Matar ale chaul. Also look out for a Tawa Meat Parantha station, Bhatti/Tawe ton, Makki di Roti, Amritsari kulcha, Lacchi Paronthi, Choor choor naan, Phulka, Poori and the desserts consist of Gulkand ki rasmalai, Besan di barfi, Boondi de ladoo, Pinni, Gajrella, Thoothi, Jalebi and Moong dal halwa.

On till June 23. At The Residency, Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. For lunch and dinner. INR 2,100 ++ per person.



