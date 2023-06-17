Head over to Pandan Club for the Cut the Crab! seafood festival this weekend

Pandan Club in T Nagar which offers nostalgic Singaporean and Malaysian flavours, is thrilled to announce its Cut The Crab! Seafood Festival, by Masterchef Sashi Cheliah, Big Bandha’s Manoj Padmanaban and Sandesh Reddy.

This Seafood Festival is a celebration of the freshest seafood market catch presented with flavours that one finds on international shores and craves for them long after returning home. "We are thrilled to present our guests with this exclusive Seafood Festival with the local produce from Chennai infused with global flavours. We recommend you to eat with your hands and get messy," said Masterchef Sashi Cheliah, co-founder of Pandan Club.

What sets this festival apart is the unique concept of limited portions on a pre-order basis. This approach ensures that each guest receives a truly exceptional dining experience. From Singapore’s famous Fish Head Curry to succulent crab cooked three ways to an exquisite Prawn Sizzler, the menu is a celebration of the sea's bounty. Patrons can enjoy the jewels of the sea along with their usual à la carte Modern Peranakan fare.

Patrons are encouraged to make reservations for their tables and dishes in advance to ensure availability as there are limited portions available. On till June 18. Lunch and dinner. INR 2,000 per person.