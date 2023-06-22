Chef Adhira pays homage to On The Rocks with her own interpretations of the restaurant's greatest hits

The last time Chef Adhira Swami curated a menu at On The Rocks, she served us a liver pâté with a mystery ingredient that she kept us awaiting in heady anticipation through seven courses. After many attempts trying to figure it out, we were finally given the answer... orange peel. And it occurred to us, given the sweet pursuit of a puzzle through a meal, that anticipation is as strong an ingredient as any. This time, the dynamic young chef (who just happens to be actor Arvind Swami’s daughter), trained at Cordon Bleu, London and Madrid, is back with An Ode to On The Rocks. The menu curates flavours of her favourites at the restaurant, over the years — reconstructed from her perspective. Nostalgia, as we discover, is the main ingredient at this sensorial gourmet experience. We find out more about that flavours that await at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park next week:

What is in store for guests with this menu?

Oh, the things that are in store! With a gentle nod to our previous event together through a few of the greatest hits while paying homage to OTR, this menu has been entirely focused on building flavours—less loud with trends and overdone techniques and fully about thoughtful flavour pairings and interesting textures for an exciting sensory experience.

Summer tartlet

Is there a theme?

Along with being one of the first restaurants in Chennai to make the concept of lava rocks popular, OTR was also one of the first to consistently serve excellent food. When they asked me to return, I chose to design a menu as an ode to OTR as I’ve enjoyed so many memorable meals here over the years. The restaurant was also the site of my first public pop-up. You’ll see some of their iconic pairings reconstructed from my perspective.

Are there backstories behind any of the dishes?

The idea for the palate cleanser came to me when thinking of my uncle’s late cook, Michael, with whom my siblings and I spent a significant amount of our childhood in Kodaikanal. When rhubarb was in season, he would prepare a much-anticipated crumble using fresh rhubarb from the garden. It was also one of my first introductions to seasonal cooking.

Milk & Honey

What are some of the unique ingredients and flavour combinations as part of this event?

This menu is entirely focused on flavours, and it features both traditional pairings and novel, creative combinations. We begin with an OTR staple, a Honey and Camembert amuse-bouche, then move on to a gorgeous traditional pairing of Tomatoes and Caramelised Garlic for our first course, Saffron and Goat’s Cheese for our third, Lamb and Apricot, a well-married pair, or a classic French combination of Pork and Prunes for the mains. Finally, either Milk and Honey or a Coffee and Caramel for dessert. We finish with a platter of beautiful Indian cheeses served with something unique in every bite for the aprés-dessert.

Also, what has inspired you with food lately?

Honestly, music. Recently, I’ve been captivated by songs’ layers so much that they frequently give me the idea to vertically stack flavours so that everything either comes together in harmony or stark contrast.

You told me that you were working on some off the shelf products like jams and dips. Will this be available soon?

I’m pleased to share that the recipe development is complete, so hopefully soon.

Ravioli platter

Off topic: in the world of 'social media is everything' - you keep your world fairly private. Who is Adhira when she isn't wearing a chef coat?

I've never subscribed to that school of thought, but I now believe it's essential for my work, and so I'm learning to be more open about that aspect of my life. Regarding who I am on the other side; perpetually inspired.

What are you working on next?

More recipe development and culinary consultation while following other creative pursuits, which I will hopefully share with the world soon.

At On The Rocks. June 27 to July 2. Dinner only. 7.30 pm onwards. INR 3,750++ for veg, INR 4,250 ++ for non veg; with an additional INR 1,000++ for wine pairing.