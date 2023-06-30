Delish in Chennai introduces a new line of celebration cakes, on their heels of their revamped menu

Chef Akram Ali, the dynamic new pastry chef who now heads Pricol Gourmet’s Delish — The Dessert Studio, is a man on the move. He rolled out a fresh line of celebration cakes earlier this week, in addition to a revamped menu, a spree of mango specials that will run through July and he is already planning for strawberry season in August. We had the pleasure of a private tasting of his latest offerings over an afternoon tête-a-tête to find out more.

Paris Brest





“Our hottest seller since the new menu has been rolled out is the Hazelnut Tres Leche, which is the ultimate chocolate éclair,” says chef Akram. We don’t need to ask why as we dive into layers of decadence with caramelised white chocolate mousse, hazelnut praline and three milk soaked vanilla genoise. Other new kids on the block that caught our attention include a light and airy Paris Brest with Pâte a Choux and whipped almond ganache and a sharp Citron Tart, generous with lemon cream and meringue.

Citron tart



Later, we also sample a few showstoppers from the aforementioned mango menu, which will continue through the season. Look out for a Mango Petit Gateaux with fresh Alphonso or the Summer Daffodil, which is as pretty and delicate as it sounds (an éclair filled with mango passion fruit cremeux and topped with whipped coconut ganache).



From bright and fruity, we move into deeper, darker decadence. Think Café Aux Amandes, a marriage of Coffee ganache and candied almond praline, or the Foret Noire, a moist chocolate sponge with vanilla chantilly with a kiss of sour cherries. The dessert that takes it home for us, however, is the Vegan Chocolate Desire. This flourless chocolate cake is bold and potent with a 65 per cent dark chocolate mousse paired with a raspberry confit for tart contrast. We’re already dreaming of going back for more of this one.

Available at all Delish outlets. Prices at INR 250 to INR 300. Celebration cakes at INR 2,500 upwards.

