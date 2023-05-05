Baguettes to bombolinis, Yeast Grove in Adyar serves up an assortment of bakes with a cosy ambience

We stepped into Yeast Grove by The Entrance Cafe recently, curious to see if this spot lives up to the hype. And we can honestly say, this bakehouse most certainly does. The ambience is cozy, the bakes are fresh and there is chocolate in abundance. If you’re a fan of the latter, we recommend the Godzilla-sized Nutella Babka which is so large, it could be a whole meal. And the Bombolini, a sugar coated Italian doughnut, oozing with a creamy chocolate decadence.



Owned by Raj Ramakrishnan who has roped in chef Mrinmoy Acharyya, we are told, “Yeast is the key ingredient in every bakery product, and grove is the growth of plants in one space.” Mrinmoy adds, “This is how the name came about and hence the story and key vision for the place.” We find this out over soothing sips of sweet Raspberry Tea paired with a savoury Veg Pizza Pie that is rich and indulgent with a generous topping of yellow cheddar. You could also opt for the Kaffir Lime Chicken Puff, if you’re keen on something meaty but after tasting both — we actually prefer the vegetarian option.

Eggless cheesecake topped with a blueberry compote





Another winner from this afternoon is the Korean Bun — a glorious balance of sweet meets savoury with a hit of garlic. Filled with the goodness of cream cheese, this one is definitely is a must try. You could try one of the warm coffees on offer to pair with dessert. Sadly, there are no cold beverages available yet. We however, aren’t complaining as we dig our spoons into not one but two different cheesecakes to wrap up. The first, a Raspberry Cheesecake, is tart and the colour of your favourite berry lipstick. While, the second, an Eggless option topped with a drizzle of Blueberry compote, is classic but so good we would engage a wrestling match if it were the last one on the shelf.



Quick bites apart, you can stock up on your breads as well with everything from sourdough and baguettes to a Sea Salt Focaccia we have our eye on for our next visit.

Open from 10 am to 9 pm. INR125 onwards.

