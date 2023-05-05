Mother's Day 2023: Here are six spots in Chennai to enjoy a brunch date with your mom 

International Mother’s Day (May 14) is around the corner. And that means folks scouring the aisles for gifts, cards, saris and what not, to say the most important three words in our vocabulary: ‘I love you’. And of course, the best way do this is in person, sitting across from her over a brunch for two. We have searched the city for the most decadent options available so you can skip the research and instead, spend all of your time and attention solely focused on Ma.



Paella for your thoughts

Treat your mom to an extravagant meal at Anise, the contemporary all-day-dining restaurant and enjoy a fun, relaxed afternoon with her. The exciting brunch buffet spread includes varied cuisine from Indian and Italian, to Mediterranean and coastal seafood. Savour Smoked Salmon Benedict, Millet Gallets, Seafood Paella, Porcini Risotto, Five Spice Roast Chicken, Maa ki Dal and Nei Choru. The Super mom themed dessert buffet includes bespoke cupcakes, a macaroon bar and jelly shooters. At Taj Coromandel.12.30 pm omwards. INR 3,000 all-inclusive.







Raan to you

This Mother’s Day, Six ‘O’ One is hosting a special pink-themed buffet. Look forward to an array of grills featuring Salmon and Lamb Chops, Awadhi Raan Biryani, American Pancakes and Beetroot Dimsums. Dessert gets even more pink with Red Velvet Madeleines, Strawberry Crostata, Wildberry Mousse Cake and Cranberry and Thyme Gelato. This apart, every fabulous mom gets to leave with a chocolate box. At The Park Chennai.12.30 pm onwards. INR 2,300 and INR 3,500 for soft beverages and spirits respectively.

Tiramisu more

Making Mother’s Day plans? Look no further than The Flying Elephant. Newly renovated and bustling with energy, the brunch is spread across three levels offering international and Indian home-style comfort food from live stations and buffet counters. Expect dishes like Classic Shepherd’s Pie, Slow Braised Lamb Shank with Roasted Potatoes, Chef Koong’s Thai Green Curry with Vegetables and Mom’s Tiramisu. At Park Hyatt Chennai. INR 3,200 for brunch and soft beverages. INR 4,500 all-inclusive for brunch and spirits. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.

Vegan brunch

If you and your mom are vegan or planning to explore a clean diet together, then ‘Ekyam the Oneness brunch’ is for you. Expect a delicious roll out of flavour with Peanut Tofu and Spinach Sushi Rolls, Tandoori Chaap Pizzialo, Mie Goreng Noodles, a Chef’s Special Burmese Pasta and Kombucha Shots. At Eko Lyfe Café, Alwarpet. INR 1,000 per person. 12.30 pm to 4 pm.

Double delight

ITC Grand Chola rolls out a double delight for everyone’s first love — their mom. Give your mom the time of her life with an exclusive Fabelle cooking class followed by a delightful brunch for two at Madras Pavilion. Expect dishes like Chicken & Olive Casserole, Hara Bhara Kebab and Achari Channa Pulao, among others.12.30 pm to 3.30 pm, INR 3,000 all-inclusive per person with soft beverages, INR 3,500 all-inclusive per person with select beverages, `4,950 all-inclusive per person with sparkling beverages.









Stuffed to the grills

Seasonal Tastes is all set to host a special Mother’s Day brunch to celebrate the love and hard work of all the mothers out there. The multicuisine brunch will feature a wide range of dishes like Chicken Korma, Gosht Nihari and Goan Prawn Curry that are sure to tantalise your taste buds. Vegetarians can enjoy dishes like Hari Mirch Ka Paneer, Murungakkai Kari Kozhambu and Kai Kari Mandi. Also look out for a desi chaat counter and desserts like New York Cheesecake, Carrot Cheese and Mava Cake and assorted soufflés with strawberries and mangoes. At The Westin Chennai, Velachery. 12.30 pm to 4 pm. INR 2,999 and INR 3,999 with soft beverages and spirits respectively.





High tea, anyone?

Treat your mom to a luxurious Mother’s Day High Tea in the comfort of your living room. Pick up takeaway spread of desserts, pastries and finger sandwiches set up on a lovely tiered stand that will make her day extra special. The vegetarian spread serves a Chocolate and Coconut Scones, Vegan Banana Cakes and Smoked Cream Cheese Cherry Tomato Tarts, while the non-veg offering includes Cucumber Salmon Sandwiches, Chicken Pithivier, Key Lime Pies and more. At Pumpkin Tales. Available in two sizes — 3 tiered at INR 1,900 ++ which serves two, 4 tiered at INR 3,600++ which serves four.