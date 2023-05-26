Goldman’s Steakhouse rolls out a new menu with a rib eye steak that might just be the grill of your dreams

A year after they opened their doors in the city, Goldman’s Steakhouse is set for a refresh with a brand new menu. And so, of course, we paid the restaurant on Anderson Road in Nungambakkam a visit recently, to see what is in store. Owner G Manikandan who walks us through the menu tells us to expect a liberal serving of American and Tex Mex influences with platters of loaded fries, 10 kinds of wings with varied spices levels — think BBQ Sriracha to Naga Jolokia; and wholesome burrito bowls. But the real showstopper is the Tomohawk steak, which is significantly more juicy given that it is cut from the ribeye, and has a higher fat content than other parts of the meat. And honestly, after one bite, we doubt you’re going to be ordering anything else. Making the cut “Our rib eye is sourced from Kerala,” says Yeshvin Mathew of Grub Food Company, who is the new consultant chef on board, alongside partner Rajesh Kumar of Gourmet Sage. The secret sauce here is, in fact, not the sauce at all, we find out. To enhance the natural goodness of each cut of meat, “The steaks are just mixed with fresh herbs, salt and pepper,” he tells us.

As patrons of this spot will remember, the name Goldman’s was inspired by the fact that the owners hail from a family of goldsmiths. And that means, you can look out for a whole page on the new menu with the Midas touch. We’re talking 24 karat covered Chicken Popsicles, burgers and even hot chocolate! Our gold star, however, is reserved for the Garlic Cream wings, which are flavourful and succulent. We recommend you order a round of the Green Chill variant as well, for a touch of heat. Meanwhile, the hand cut Chilly Meat Fries are crisp, sauce and near addictive, definitely take a band of friends to help you or you won’t have any space for anything else.

We give the Chilli Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl a go — vibrant and fresh with homemade guacamole, sour cream and of course nachos for crunch. The T Bone steak, which we order medium rare, is a tad dry for our taste and needs to be doused with an extra serving of the luscious Mushroom & Truffle Sauce it comes with as an accompaniment. You could also opt for the Pepper Jus or Diane sauce if you prefer.

Vegetarians are not left out either — try the Cottage Cheese slabs stuffed with spinach, cheese and mushroom or the Mac ’n’ Cheese with a spicy twist if you’re in the mood for a dish with a blend of cheese and chilli. And for finger foods, the Zucchini Crisps come highly recommended, although we save this one for our next visit so as to leave some room for dessert. A good call, we think, as we dive into a warm pool of chocolate lava from a decadent lava cake paired with a classic scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Steaks start at INR 795.

