Indulge 16th Anniversary Edition: Love in a hamper

The festival of lights, it may be called, but Diwali is also time for celebrations, meeting friends and family and strengthening bonds. And what do you give your loved ones, some of whom you might be meeting after ages? Specially curated gifts of course! Should you be confused about what present to hand out this Diwali, fret not, for we at Indulge have listed out the top places in the city where you can head to to grab some trendy, yet up-to-date Diwali special hampers.

ITC Grand Chola





The signature hampers at ITC come in various shapes and forms and they cost from as low as INR 2,999 a pop for the Festive Reserve hamper and up to INR 17,999 for the top-spec Diamante Collection, should you vie to out-do every other person in the family when it comes to handing out happiness. But if the traditional indulgences is not to your taste, ITC also has specially packaged bouquets that contain exquisite chocolate boxs filled with special collections comprising handcrafted pralines, dessert-inspired truffles, hazelnut giandujas, as well as fondue sets. These hampers cost between INR 2,070 and INR 15,510.



Taj Coromandel





Light up your Diwali with exclusive gift hampers from Taj Coromandel which come with a host of options to suit every budget. The hampers feature an assortment of artisanal treats, epicurean delights and luxury accessories, apart from beauty and personal items, confectioneries and more. Named Umang, Nakshatra, Prithvi, Aakash, Tejas, Udarsh, Vaidik, Yash, Ari, Subham, Divyam, Diva and Coromandel, these hampers cost from INR 1,650++ and up to INR 5 lakh++ for the top-of-the-line Coromandel hamper which comes with a gold coin, silver bar set, spices, imported avocado oil among several other items. On till November 12. At La Patisserie, Taj Coromandel.



The Park





There are loads of festive hampers from The Park for Diwali this year, which have in them anything between millet and dates ladoo, sweet boxes, chocolate boxes, brownie, filter coffee, extra virgin olive oil and loads more. The hampers are named Festive, Gourmet, Signature, Ethnic, Sparkle (with a brass filter coffee set and a bottle of Martini Prosecco), Desi Treats (an Indian sweet box) and Cacao Overload (which contain handcrafted chocolate truffles). They are priced from INR 1,099++ to INR 7,999++.



Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park





Crowne Plaza has come up with an assortment of gifting suggestions for your loved ones and coworkers. The hampers include sweets, savoury treat to pickles and spice blends. Should you wish, you can personalise the greeting card, customise the logo, choose your preferred packaging and more. Buyers have a lot of options to choose from, nine in total and called Mithai, Combo, Crowne 3, Crowne 6, Crowne 9, Executive, Unique, Luxury and Dakshin Treat, with the entry-level hamper costing between INR 750++ and INR 1,500++, while the top-of-the-line gift hamper is priced at INR 6,000++.



Hyatt Regency





Hyatt India's extravagant selection of thoughtfully curated hampers will be a treat for those close to you. The hampers, named Classic, Thoughtful, Elegance, Allure and Exotic, come wrapped and ready to share and contain anything between a festive lamp, homemade sweets, scented candles, festive garland, an assorted tea collection and more. They are priced between INR 950++ and INR 8,500++.

Trident





The Diwali gift hampers from Trident consist of items like homemade Indian sweets, Chinkara Chardonnay white wine, Davidoff coffee, a collection of Indian teas, organic honey, almonds and more. There are five hampers named Sweet Box, Delight, Elevate, Indulge and Luminance which offer everything needed in a Diwali gift hamper to give your loved ones. The prices of the hampers range between INR 1,399++ and INR 7,999++.