Parle G Tres Leche, anyone? Moonbakes introduces a 90s inspired menu with nostalgia in every bite

Moonbakes in Chennai has introduced a special Nostalgia menu, designed to transport customers back to the beloved flavours of the 1990s. Enabling customers to savour their cherished childhood flavors, this enticing menu, inspired by the iconic decade, includes Parle G Tres Leches, Custard Pull-Up Cakes, Chocolate Cake, and Pineapple Cake, delivering a nostalgic taste with a modern twist.

The 90s were a time when simple pleasures and unforgettable tastes filled our lives. Bringing these latest additions to the gourmet menu , Moonbakes aspires to recapture the essence of that era and pay homage to the flavors that have left an indelible mark on our hearts.

Honey cake

The delectable menu brings a delightful take on the classic Parle-G biscuit with the scrumptious Parle-G Tres Leches that boasts layers of moist sponge cake soaked in three different varieties of milk, topped with crumbs that provide the perfect balance of sweetness and nostalgia. Meanwhile the Custard Pull Up cake is soft sponge cake filled and topped with fresh fruits and comes with a side of custard sauce, making it the ideal delicacy. Reminiscent of the vintage Iyengar Bakery, MoonBakes has also added the all-time best seller, the sweet and syrupy Honey cake to the slew.

The menu also features the timeless classic chocolate buttercream cake made with dense chocolate sponge, truffle and buttercream ; and the quintessential pineapple cake made with light vanilla sponge, loaded with pineapple curd and chunks, making all of it cherished reflections of the past.

INR 550 upwards.