Taj Fisherman's Cove Resort & Spa hosts a seafood festival with impressive flavours 

Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa kicks off Under the Seashore Stars today. And we stopped by for a specially organised degustation menu of what is in store at the seafood festival. Over lunch at the al fresco dining space, we find ourselves seated at a table with banana chips served in a conch — how about that for a fun mood setter? And for a refresher post the long drive, our waiter brings us a Raw Mango drink, made fresh from the property’s Neelam mangoes in the garden. “We introduced a new ‘Garden to Glass’ menu of cocktails and mocktails a few weeks ago,” executive chef Atish Ramachandran tells us. Meanwhile, the much-awaited coastal fare promised is a celebration of traditional recipes passed down through generations — from a warm Seafood Rasam served with prawn crisps to Meen Thengapal made with rich coconut milk.



Green mango & chilli martini





In the meen-time

We find out that the line-up of 25 dishes is almost entirely regional with favourites from the neighbouring fishing village, Kovalam and as you could probably tell from that thengapal reference, Kerala. Like a Mango Meen Fish Curry which is inspired from Sarath, our waiter’s, mother’s kitchen. Simple, rustic and packed with flavour. We are quite hooked when the Manchatti Kadamba Soru arrives. Think a hearty feast of red rice, grilled fish, bottle gourd and a tangy fish curry — all assembled in a single clay pot. You could also opt for idiyappams or a Pine nut & Nellikai sadam for a change from the usual.

Grilled mackerel

Manchatti Kadamba Soru



Now don’t be shellfish

With the catch of the day being sourced from the local fishermen, chef Atish draws up a quick list of what folks can look forward to — Lady Fish, Sea Bass, Snapper, Mackerel and Tiger Prawns. We couldn’t get enough of a platter of Calamari rings prepped with the Bayview special spice blend including shallots, coriander and Kashmiri red chilli. Also, not to miss are juicy Grilled Prawns served with a side of fresh salsa; the avocado in the salsa is smashed right at your table, which is fun to watch and makes for a good Instagram op as well. Although, if you’re in the mood for something king-sized to capture, the chef recommends the Lobster Thermidor, which is flambéed on the table. We, however, have our attention already set on the Rose and Pistachio Millet Coconut Pudding that just arrived. Don’t let the mention of millets stop you from giving this one a try. We dig in, to discover a warm and fudgy centre and devour the entire dessert in a matter of minutes. ‘Pud’ us down for seconds please.

Starts today, on till September 24. Lunch and dinner. Meal for two: INR 4,000++

