Hyatt Regency Chennai’s new Globetrotter’s brunch is a map of flavour across the world 

The mood at Spice Haat in Hyatt Regency Chennai last Sunday afternoon was buzzing at the launch of their brand new Globetrotter’s Brunch. With a tapestry of flavour quite literally promising to take you around the world, we get to exploring right away. We spot an elaborate mezze section, a live chaat counter designed as a colourful cart, cold appetisers like tiny platters of salmon and cream cheese and one of our personal favourites on offer, the Burmese Mohinga. The latter is a must try if you’re in the mood for a wholesome soup ladled into a bowl with noodles, shredded chicken, mushroom and broccoli and bits of browned garlic that really up the ante on flavour. We recommend you finish this off with a squeeze of lemon on top for a bit of zing...

Platter of South American grills





Meat you there

Meat lovers can look forward to an international selection of grills from fish fillets to roasted lamb, but executive chef Manish Uniyal points out their South American Parilla section of grills is definitely one of their most novel offerings. We find ourselves going a little overboard here, starting off with a platter of succulent pork belly and then moving on to an assortment of seafood as well. Also not to miss are the Durbari Tangdi and Turkish Kebab counters — both with entirely contrasting flavour profiles.

Moroccan stew with pork & apricots





Egg-cellent adventure

For mains, we find ourselves skipping the Indian section entirely, which has aromatic curries like the Nethili Meen Kozhambu; and instead head in the direction of a Moroccan Pork Stew with apricots which has been calling our name. Sweet, savoury and oh-so-hearty, try this by itself or with some Saffron pilaf and you will be happy you did either way. Then waltz by the cocktail bar for a choice of the eight margaritas on offer for the day and breeze past a section on ‘Eggs around the World’ before you finish off with dessert. We pick a Vanilla Creme Brûlée which is divine and wrap up with a zesty Orange Tart.

Every Sunday, 12.30 to 3.30 pm. INR 3,399 ++ per person, including beverages.

