ITC Grand Chola receives 'Best Classified Hotel' and 'Best Continental Restaurant' Awards at the Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards

ITC Grand Chola, a luxurious ode to Chola heritage, has been named the Best Classified Hotel; in the 5-star category at the Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards. Situated on an eight-acre estate, ITC Grand Chola beautifully melds Chola architecture with contemporary luxury. Its Sangam lobby, reminiscent of the grandeur of Chola temples, serves as a living testament to its commitment to cultural reverence and Responsible Luxury.



This prestigious hotel is an epitome of sustainability. It achieved the LEED Platinum and LEED Zero Carbon Certification, making it an environmental pioneer in the hospitality industry. Recognized as the 'Mecca of Fine Dining' ITC Grand Chola showcases a rich array of award-winning culinary experiences. Recently commemorating its 10th anniversary, the hotel marked the occasion with a series of delectable food festivals, showcasing the diversity and innovation that make it a true epicurean paradise.

In addition, Ottimo Cucina Italiana, located at ITC Grand Chola, has been awarded the prestigious 'Best Continental Restaurant' title at the Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards 2023. This recognition celebrates Ottimo's dedication to delivering an exceptional Italian culinary experience. The menu highlights Italian gourmet dishes, including antipasti, soups, cold cuts, and a range of pizzas. Pasta and risotto selections are equally enticing, and the mains feature delectable options. To complement these dishes, Ottimo provides a refined selection of grappa and wines for the ultimate pairing experience.