We check out this festive menu curated by MasterChef fame Rakesh Raghunathan

After bowls-full of appetising soups, a wide range of starters were introduced to appease all kinds of palates. Among the vegetarian dishes, the Smoked Hill Garlic and Cardamom scented Sweet Potato Roundel stood out easily. We loved exploring new flavours, be it the essence of smoked hill garlic (a type of garlic which is harvested after infusing smokey flavours during cultivation), the hints of the cardamom or the mushy texture of sweet potato; this is our must-try recommendation from the menu. Owing to the population of Tibetan settlers in Kodaikanal, Rakesh has also included Mutton Momos in the menu. The momos had a soft texture and its tangy flavours were a revelation to the taste buds with its chutney and unique cashew cream Harissa sauce. The latter is the perfect addition for anyone who loves a smokey palate. The menu also offers the Kodai Lake Milagai Bajji 2.0. This dish gives an innovative twist to the traditional milagai bajji, with a stuffing of sumptuous spiced potatoes and cheese that go well with the chutney.