For the ‘loaf’ of bun-butter

Krishnaraj, who now runs the shop with his son Pramod, says, “The butter we use is Uthukuli butter. We use it without refrigerating. The bun is freshly baked, and the jam is also of the highest quality. A bun stays fresh for only five hours; you have to consume it before that. Otherwise, the taste will be compromised.” Customers thronging in the shop itself is a proof of their success. Even during the pandemic, people kept enquiring about the buns. Once the restrictions were over, the crowd returned.”

A nostalgic resurgence

While Gopaul Dairy and a few other establishments have remained true to their roots, the city’s love affair with the butter bun has evolved over the years. Food curator Shabnam Banu reflects on this shift, “Bun-butter-jam is very much an emotion for people who are part of Madras. But when it became Chennai, there was a lot of civilisation, then the Gen Z influence — youngsters related to Korean cheese buns. But bun butter jam, it’s a comfort food, something we all grew up with.”

Shabnam sees the bun butter not just as a snack, but as a connection to a simpler time. “Gopaul Dairy, and Buhari on Mount Road are famous for their bun butter jam. Mount Road Bilal also became a place to go for bun maska,” she says, adding that places that are open after midnight, have added to the trend of people going in search of bun-butter-jam.

Vaishali Vijaykumar, a communication professional, sees the comeback of comfort food as a larger trend of nostalgic flavours. She says, “Bun-butter-jam has always been around. Earlier, it used to be a tea kadai staple. The whole concept of bun making a comeback is not new. But people are going for it primarily because of the nostalgia attached to it. Places like Chaiwalai and Chai Kings have added buns as part of their menu. It is quite recent.

What they do is add butter to the bun and a lot of chilli flakes. They offer that kind of bun maska.” She adds that places like Strictly Desserts have introduced innovative takes, like bun butter jam ice cream, blending the old with the new. Meanwhile, other eateries, like Irani Cafe in Royapettah, stay true to the traditional bun maska. Bun Butter Jam from Madras Coffee House, Ceylon Bun in Ram’s Tea Shop, Bun Butter Jam, and Chilli Cheese Bun from Coffee Shastra, have also become recent favourites for foodies.

But for those who have tasted the original, there is no substitute for the real deal. Krishnaraj, standing behind the counter at Gopaul Dairy, sums it up best: “We treat our customers like family. Now, with the advancement of new methods and the support from our customers, our business is going smoothly. But the core of what we do — the love and care we put into making each bun — remains unchanged.”