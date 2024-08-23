This newly opened pub in Chennai promises a good time with an electrifying environment and lip-smacking food

As the night gets dark, let your worries fade,” Ronald Dahl once said. The thought ran wildly in our heads as the city cloaked itself in a velvety night, a sprinkle of rain adding a romantic touch to the scene. We were at the opening of Macaw by Stories, the city’s newest watering hole, and true to its name, a colossal macaw, perched regally atop a pyramid-shaped staired seating area, watched over the unfolding spectacle. Neon lights cast a dazzling spell, while familiar tunes pulsed through the air, making us footloose.

As Charlie Puth crooned Attention on a large screen, his eyes glittering with emotions, we ventured towards a bustling pizza corner, the aroma of freshly baked bread wafting through the air like an enticing siren song. A pesto and Italian chicken pizza, laden with gooey cheese, soon found its way to our table. The thin, freshly baked crust sang of olive oil, while the chicken cubes brought forth a symphony of known Italian flavours dominated by basil and freshness.

To complement the dish, we sought refuge at the circular outdoor bar, a bustling hub of unidentifiable noises. We placed our drink order, and soon, a whiskey sour, its tartness softened by a cloud of whipped egg white, arrived with a promise of refreshment. Its lingering citrus notes proved the perfect companion to the pizza’s robust flavours.

With our appetites whetted, we tur ned our attention to the other starters, the music pumping through the venue, transforming it into a vibrant space. Next up, the Chilli paneer bao, a tantalising fusion of Indian and Chinese flavours, arrived. Soft, pillowy buns cradled succulent cottage cheese cubes bathed in a fiery Indo-Chinese sauce topped with a groundnut podi boasting red chilies and garlic— pungent, spicy, beautiful.