Sindhura mango festival takes Chennai by storm

It’s almost curtains down on summer, and the fiery sun has gone into hiding as dark clouds begin to loom over the skies. But that has not deterred this city-based cafe from coming up with a mango festival. Ciclo Cafe has launched an exclusive Sindhura variety, Mango Vizha, at its outlets in Kotturpuram, Uthandi, and Anna Nagar, and being ardent fans of the King of fruit, we decided to check out the menu.

As an array of mango-based delicacies made a beeline for our attention, we decided to begin the tantalising tropical tasting session with some luscious Mango thickshake. A perfect blend of fresh mangoes, the cafe’s own artisanal mango ice cream, and chilled milk, this one took us straight down memory lane, when we would guzzle down oodles of mango shakes during our summer vacations. This one is a must-try.

We then laid our hands on the Mango and cream french toast, a delectable breakfast dessert with a generous amount of chopped mangoes, whipped cream, complimented by tart undertones from a zesty orange marmalade. We recommend you to end your breakfast on a sweet note with this finger-licking dish.

The highlight of the mango mania was the ambrosial Mango and pistachio Sundae. This mango and pista sundae laden with some luscious homemade mango ice cream, condensed milk jelly, freshly chopped mangoes and bits of caramelised toffee crunch, seemed like a dish that has dropped straight from food heaven. As we savoured a spoonful of this delightful blend, it felt like a culinary seduction to our taste buds, thanks to the milk jelly and the crunchiness of the toffee.

Also providing us with a euphoric sensation was the Mango bango, a refreshing, sweet and creamy Filippino dessert drink made with fresh mango cubes, sago pearls and tender coconut jelly in a mixture of chilled milk and condensed milk. The sago pearls were a tempting addition to the delish drink.

The magical summer blends also include Mango tres leches, Masala chai mango misu, Eton mess, Mango jaljeera, Mango sorbet, and Mango ice cream. So, if you are a fan of mango like us, this one is right up your alley.

Price starts at `175.

Until July 5. 10 am to 11.30 pm.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

@psangeetha2112