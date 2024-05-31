Chennai's iconic restaurant in Egmore gets a makeover

As we stepped into the revamped restaurant, we couldn’t help but notice the journey of the restaurant from the pre-independence era, adeptly captured in a series of photographs adorning its walls. Pictures speak a thousand words and these pictures are testimony to the brand''s long and impressive journey.

The restaurant might have a brand new avatar, but when it comes to taste, it continues to dole out oodles of nostalgia along with the authentic taste of coastal Karnataka.

Our lunch began with the iconic Rasa vadai, which was a perfect appetiser for the elaborate meal that followed. Soon, the squishy and delectable starters — Mangalore bondas, guliappas, and Mangalore buns — arrived in style, along with chutney and sambar. Among the trio, the Mangalore buns, a deep-fried puffed bread, stood out with its distinct taste of bananas and a hint of cumin.

For the main course, we had the popular Udupi thali, a platter comprising myriad flavors in the form of Bisi bele bath, vadam, chitranna, palya (dry poriyal), kadubu, gassi, kara uppu puli dosai, herbs and greens dosai, fruit pachadi, and curd rice. Needless to say, it seemed like an explosion of flavours in the mouth. The highlight of the meal was the soft as a feather Neer dosa with Kai bella, a match made in heaven.