Fusion food dream: Momo pizza is here to satisfy your cravings

Picture this: a warm, doughy crust, perfectly crispy at the edges, smothered in a medley of spices and juicy fillings, and topped with bubbling cheese. Now imagine each bite offering not only the joy of pizza but the flavourful punch of your favourite street-style momos. Yes, you read that right. Momo pizza is here, combining two beloved street foods into one irresistible dish.

And we recently got the opportunity to try the Momo Mia pizza, the latest variant from the fast food chain Pizza Hut. This unique fusion blends the classic comfort food of pizza with the beloved street-style momos, creating a culinary delight that’s sure to charm your taste buds.

The non-vegetarian version offers an exciting combination of spicy Schezwan chicken meatballs, capsicum, and onion, encircled by juicy chicken momo.

The best part was undoubtedly the layer of fiery Schezwan sauce that adds a bold and spicy kick to every bite. The bold flavours of spicy Schezwan sauce added the comforting richness to the cheesy pizza and enhanced the delightful texture of momo.

While each slice was a bit heavy on the stomach, the combination of flavours and textures was so irresistible that we couldn’t help but go back for more.

We also tried their vegetarian Momo Mia, which features a crispy pan pizza base topped with a colourful medley of capsicum, onion, and sweet corn, surrounded by a flavourful vegetable momo. The vegetarian version is less spicy compared to its non-vegetarian counterpart.

If you are wondering whether the two dishes go along, then worry not. The momo blends beautifully and seamlessly into the pizzas that you get to savour them in one go. It is, indeed, a fun and satisfying twist on both pizza and momo.

INR 269 onwards. Available at all Pizza Hut outlets in India.

