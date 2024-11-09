Sip, savour and unwind at this new restobar in Chennai

Chennai’s culinary scene is heating up, with new resto bars popping up all over the city. We recently attended the grand launch of one such dine and wine spot, The Vibe.

A stylish new hotspot in the heart of T Nagar, the resto bar exudes elegance.

As we stepped inside, we were welcomed by a vibrant atmosphere, filled with the sounds of good music and the tantalising aromas of delicious culinary delights. Soft jazz and indie tunes floated through the air, filling the space with an inviting energy that’s lively yet relaxed.

And the shelves behind the bar showcased an eclectic collection of spirits, hinting at craft cocktails.

We could not wait further and kicked off our culinary adventure with the Corn n zucchini slider. While the slider could have been a bit juicier, the fresh tomato and cucumber slices added a delightful crunch and a burst of flavour.

Next up was an amusing fusion dish that we enjoyed thoroughly: Gangura arrancini. These crispy and mildly-spicy rice balls were a unique blend of Italian and South Indian flavours. The rice balls were paired with a tangy chutney that perfectly complemented the rich filling.

To quench our thirst, we sipped on refreshing Lila, a gin-based subtly-sweet cocktail, which was enhanced with rosemary-fennel shrub and tonic water.

Our taste buds were further tantalised by the Creole chicken skewers. These tender, juicy, and marinated chicken pieces were grilled to perfection. Additionally, the smoky flavour was simply irresistible.

But the real showstopper was Prawn Tak a tak. The prawns looked similar to the manchurian dishes, and were tossed in a spicy, tangy sauce, which had us reaching for more.

We ended our culinary journey with a plate of crispy Harissa fish fingers. The golden, crunchy exterior gave way to a soft, flaky interior, making for a truly satisfying bite.

Meal for one: INR 500 (without alcohol). From 12 pm to 12 am. At The Vibe, T Nagar.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_