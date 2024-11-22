Experience the flavours of the UK: A six-course British feast with Chef Shaun Kenworthy

They say nothing brings people together like good food. So, when we visited Park Hyatt Chennai for a sit-down dinner to taste the flavours of the UK, we were hot to trot. The British Bounty curated by the award-winning Chef Shaun Kenworthy was a six-course meal that boasted some eclectic flavours from the region, and the foodie in us was elated.

The evening began with a meet and greet at the bar at The Flying Elephant, after which we settled down for an ambrosial sit-down dinner. The chef regaled us with some indelible anecdotes and gave us a preview of what was in store for the evening. Soon, the delicious delicacies began arriving in quick succession.

Our culinary odyssey began with a Crabmeat-coated Scotch egg, capers, and celery salt. It looked so inviting, but we had to let this one go with a heavy heart, courtesy of our recently developed shellfish allergy. Instead, we opted for the Vegan sausage rolls with piccalilli, and we must say, that was an appetising start to the gastronomic sojourn.

The highlight of the evening was the Stilton and celery soup with herb sippets. As the aroma of the hot, creamy soup wafted in the air, we relished the calming soup in an unhurried manner. The dash of herbs made the soup all the more enticing, doling out some soothing flavours.

Next on the menu was Baked sea bass, pea puree, colemans mustard, and parsley butter sauce. We love some good fish, and when we blended the puree, colemans mustard, and sauce with the sea bass, it was a medley of flavours coming together, and needless to say, it was a party in our mouth. For the vegetarians in the house, there was cauliflower cheese and edamame bake, with a side of Branston pickle.

It was now time for one of the most eagerly awaited dishes, the Slow-cooked duck pie with a dollop of mash and gravy. How can a British meal be complete without a pie? This was an absolute meat bomb encased in crispy layers of crust. With a steady nip in the air, there couldn't have been a better time to try this delicacy. But, we must say, the dish quickly filled us up, and we regretted not working out that morning to whip up an appetite to savour this brilliant dish. Meanwhile, Yorkshire pudding filled with homemade mock meat and vegetarian gravy was earmarked for the vegetarians.

By the time the fifth act on the menu arrived, which was Welsh rarebit cheesy toasties and a splash of Worcestershire sauce, we could hardly move. We barely had a bite of the crispy toast. The final delicacy on the menu was the apple and rosemary, cheddar cheese crumble, and clotted cream. We needed our happily ever after ending and tried our best to polish off this exquisite dish, which provided a fitting finale to the brilliant evening.

7 pm to 11 pm

November 22 to 24

At The Flying Elephant, Park Hyatt Chennai