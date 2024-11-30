This premium restaurant in Chennai reimagines Kongu cuisine

Junior Kuppanna, a wellknown name in Kongu cuisine, has ventured into premium dining with its new concept, JK Select. Rooted in the rich culinary heritage of Kongu cuisine, it reimagines classic flavours with contemporary techniques and global influences.

We visited their latest outlet in Nandanam to explore this premium dining experience. The dishes on offer surprised us with their creative presentation and unique fusion of familiar tastes with international flair.

After having a glass of hot and spicy rasam, we straightaway delved into the starters. First up was the Madurai Mutton Momos. And it is safe to say that it was the best and most delightful way to start our meal. The momos had soft fillings inside out that melted in our mouths as soon as we put them in.

Next came the mutton wontons. With well-cooked pulled Chettinad mutton inside and a crispier wonton sheet exterior, the dish became our favourite instantly.

Among the vegetarian dishes, we had their Peri peri paneer. The soft paneer when prepared in the peri peri style, made way to a tasty fusion that we enjoyed thoroughly.

We also tried their signature item, Chicken chukka spring roll. This spring roll brought an innovative touch to the classic chicken chukka dish and surprised us with its taste and texture.

Moving on to the main course, we had their steaming coin parotta paired with chicken chukka. This mildly spicy semi-gravy dish went well with the parotta. The chicken pieces had the right amount of flavours and masalas and were cooked to perfection. This parotta- chicken chukka combo was a major hit.

One of the interesting fusion dishes we had at the place was Pizza rotta. it had chicken chukka pizza toppings with mozzarella and fresh vegetables on the parotta base. While the ingredients were all good, we felt it could have been better with the taste.

Before concluding our gastronomy journey, we savoured their carrot halwa for desserts, which was gleaming with ghee.

Meal for one: INR 600. 11.30 am to 11 pm. At JK Select, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Road, Nandanam.

Email: apurva.p @newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_