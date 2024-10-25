Head into the hills to party on the festival of lights as Coonoor offers a brand new fun getaway

Coonoor has always been a pensioner’s paradise, much like Bengaluru! Stuck between the old world charm of Wellington and the modern snazzy attractions of Ooty — Coonoor is definitely the place for the traveller who enjoys a great destination for good food, great sights and even grander vistas.
We were, of course, super excited when we received the invite to check out Hopscotch — a brand new restobar, attached to the famous heritage Vivek Tourist Home — an iconic property for anyone who knows anything above Coonoor.
Situated at a walkable distance from the town’s centre, Hopscotch is situated at the entrance to the hotel, but has to be accessed by a special winding staircase which gives you the feeling of entering a tree house. What a way to get all of our attention! What awaits you within is a cosy, classic watering hole with lots of space and many instagrammable spots. It helps that the food is also amazing, as we discover over the night, paired with drinks that help us combat the cold — something we were really excited about too.
Now Coonoor is not really known for classy bars and the only bar culture that a city slicker would appreciate would be the club or gymkhana culture in the town — a remnant of the areas strong colonial past. While the town definitely deserves its own place in a traveller’s list of must-do’s, it’s often relegated to just a stop enroute the more famous towns and destinations that are aplenty in The Nilgiris.
It is therefore amazing that the Vivek opened this adorable pub in such an accessible place with the hotel right next door — in case you would prefer to crash the night after an evening of indulgence.
Now moving on to the experience. We tried their Toasted Ramen Salad to start things off and absolutely loved it and quickly moved on to the Cheese Stuffed Molaga Bajji that was delectable to say the least. Quickly shifting to the Crispy Onion Rings, we doused them in the soup of the day, a brothy Leek Soup that was perfect for the cold weather. Onion rings dunked into soup, should honestly, be a thing!
We then ordered for a few wood-fired pizzas with the Margherita and the Meaty Almighty being our favourite choices for the night and after that — even though we were stuffed — we ended with a Spaghetti Aglio Olio and a Grilled Tenderloin — all cooked to delicious perfection.
We, of course, washed it all down with delicious cocktails, a hot toddy (made on request) and several cups of tea. The bar menu, we must add, is one of the best in Coonoor and so blindly head here if the drinking is what matters to you! The non-alcoholic options are amazing too, if you’re worried about being accompanied by family — fret not!
Hopscotch is a great experience at a great price for families, groups of friends, for a date or even for a solo dining experience. So this Deepavali, we suggest you skip all the air pollution in the cities and head to this hilly getaway for a staycation or a holiday that’s sure to impress and leave you wonderfully rested!
Meal for two: INR 2,000 onwards. At Alwarpet, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.
