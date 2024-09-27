Bavarian delights shine at this Chennai star hotel's Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest celebrations in the city are in full swing, with hotels doling out special menus as a toast to the Bavarian culture. We decided to join Hilton Chennai’s Oktoberfest launch at Vintage Bank over the weekend. We were welcomed by a lively ambience and an enthusiastic crowd, setting the stage for the revelry.

The evening was inaugurated with a beer-tapping ceremony by Frank Denner, Deputy Consul, German Consulate, alongside Vinodh Ramamurthy, general manager of the hotel.

Following this, we were served the first round of starters and beers. We started with the Forest mushroom bouchee, a small puff pastry filled with sautéed mushrooms. The mushrooms that are cooked in butter, added a creamy richness to their natural flavours.

We then moved on to Sauerkraut balls that tasted excellent with a taste of beer. This golden brown, bite-sized ball was served with a dipping sauce. Inside, the tangy, fermented sauerkraut contrasted beautifully with the smoky, juicy bratwurst (sausage). The outer breadcrumb coating offers a satisfying crunch, while the interior is soft and flavourful.

We also had their Wurst flammkuchen, a thin, crispy flatbread, with toppings generously scattered across. The combination of creamy créme fraîche a.k.a French fresh cream, with slices of wurst (German sausage) created a rich, savoury bite. This was light, yet satisfying with a German twist on a pizza-like dish.

The next dish on the menu was Frankfurters and hot dogs. Simply known as Smoked hotdog, this dish had slender, reddish-brown sausages served in a bun with condiments like mustard, ketchup, and onions. These milder, smokier flavoured sausages had a juicy, tender interior, and paired well with the condiments. We had two varieties of these — chicken and pork. We relished both equally.

Our evening came to a close with Blue cheese, fig, and caramelised onion palmiers. It came as a spiralled puff pastry, golden brown glazed from the caramelised onions. The sharp, tangy blue cheese provided a strong, punchy flavour, balanced by the sweetness of the caramelised onions and figs. The contrast of sweet and savoury, combined with the buttery, crispy pastry, created a delightful balance.

Rs 1,500 ++ for one person. Until October 6. 6 pm to 10.30 pm. At Vintage Bank, Hilton Chennai.

apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_