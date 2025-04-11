The Asian Summer Soiree at this Chennai restaurant takes foodies on a culinary journey through the continent

As the sun beats down on Chennai in all its fiery glory, we decided to embark on a sensory journey through the East with the Asian Summer Soiree at Little Soi in Anna Nagar. Rain or shine, for us, Pan-Asian cuisine is like a warm hug for the soul. So, this festival, which is designed as a tribute to the richness of Asian cuisine, upped the ante for us.

Interestingly, our epicurean voyage began with a surprising Mexican twist, thanks to the Crispy corn and edamame tacos. “We wanted to give the tacos an Asian touch,” explains Chef Rajat Gurung, who curated the bold, refreshing, and culturally rich menu. The tacos were filled with fresh, crunchy corn and vegetables, creating a delightful contrast of textures, and needless to say, it was an explosion of flavours in the mouth. We were off to a great start. Next up were the Korean chicken tacos, loaded with saucy chicken, kimchi, and vegetables that packed a punch of flavours. This one had a slight tangy touch to it, courtesy of the kimchi. Though we loved both the versions, surprisingly, our pick this time around was the vegetarian tacos.”

Moving on to Vietnam, we indulged in Chao gio—crispy fried spring rolls wrapped in rice paper, a quintessential street food. These made for the perfect appetiser on a sunny day, and what we liked the most was that they were quite easy on the stomach. We also sampled Tofu teriyaki rolls, loaded with vibrant vegetables and offering a delightful crunch. This was incredibly flavourful, and left us with the satisfying feeling of having eaten something healthy.

Next, we enjoyed the Mushroom yaki meshi and Teriyaki bowl. This dish, a fragrant mix of stir-fried rice, mushrooms, and other fresh ingredients like vegetables, eggs, edamame, groundnuts, and chicken, made for a meal in itself. It was comforting, healthy, perfectly seasoned with traditional Japanese flavours, and would be our go-to meal on any given day.

To end the Asian sojourn on a sweet note, we savoured some Thai sticky mango rice, a traditional dessert from Southeast Asia. This glutinous rice paired with tender, fragrant mango slices and drizzled with sweetened coconut milk was nothing short of irresistible. Unfortunately, by that time, we were already quite full and had to settle for just a small helping. Since this was our first mango indulgence of the summer, the experience made it all the more special.

Meal for two: `1,800 onwards.

Until April 20.

12 pm to 11 pm.

At Little Soi, Anna Nagar.

sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X- @psangeetha2112