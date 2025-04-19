Potions with a side of parottas

On the drinks front, the mixology leans towards theatrics and bold flavour pairings. The Polyjuice potion (yes, Potterheads, rejoice!) is more a summer refresher than a cocktail, made of lime, pineapple, lychee and vodka. It’s viscous, frothy, sweet-sour, and though it lacks a real alcoholic kick, it’s garnished with rosemary and lemon wedge and is undeniably refreshing. If you like your cocktails to taste like sorcery in a glass, this one’s for you.

Felix felicis is herbaceous and serious. A heady swirl of white rum, fig, and house herbs with a sharp rosemary top note — perfect for those who want complexity and aren’t here to play safe.

The prawn with tequila is theatre in a chalice — grilled, herbed shrimp wedged into a small glass of tequila that burns just enough. With oregano, thyme, rosemary, onion, and garlic in the mix, it’s bold and beautiful, like a coastal breeze with a wild side.