Potions with a side of parottas

Step into this bar, Chamber of Potions, and you’re instantly wrapped in emerald green, black, and gold. It’s moody, mysterious, and feels like a luxe bar from an arcane world — the kind where you’d expect your food to arrive with a puff of smoke and a side of spells and prophecy. And the food? It’s comfort, chaos, and clever curation all at once.
We started with the Sambar idli, which, to our delight, arrived ghee-soaked and clinging onto a thick, flavourful sambar that held its own without reducing the idli to mush. It’s the kind of dish that makes you nostalgic, but also spoils you for future versions. The Firecracker lotus stem followed — crisp, glossy lotus stem tossed in a Chilli chicken-esque sauce with garlic, onions, and a scattering of chives. It’s a fiery bar bite with just the right kind of crunch and a whisper of nostalgia for Chinese takeout nights.
Then came the Coin parotta with chicken roast — easily the star of the night. Flaky, soft parottas paired with a Kerala-style spicy chicken roast, this is one plate we’d order again and again. It’s rich, satisfying, and hits that sweet spot between indulgence and familiarity. Skip the Kari dosa though, the egg-forward flavour and dense dosa disappointed us. Everything else? Pure magic.
On the drinks front, the mixology leans towards theatrics and bold flavour pairings. The Polyjuice potion (yes, Potterheads, rejoice!) is more a summer refresher than a cocktail, made of lime, pineapple, lychee and vodka. It’s viscous, frothy, sweet-sour, and though it lacks a real alcoholic kick, it’s garnished with rosemary and lemon wedge and is undeniably refreshing. If you like your cocktails to taste like sorcery in a glass, this one’s for you.
Felix felicis is herbaceous and serious. A heady swirl of white rum, fig, and house herbs with a sharp rosemary top note — perfect for those who want complexity and aren’t here to play safe.
The prawn with tequila is theatre in a chalice — grilled, herbed shrimp wedged into a small glass of tequila that burns just enough. With oregano, thyme, rosemary, onion, and garlic in the mix, it’s bold and beautiful, like a coastal breeze with a wild side.
Dessert? The Tres leches is dangerously rich with bits of strawberry that add a gentle tartness. “I want to stop, but I can’t,” someone said — and we agreed, and that about sums it up.
Meal for two: Rs 2,000++. From 12.30 pm to 11 pm. At Ravilla Towers, Anna Nagar.