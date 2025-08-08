Singapore's diverse flavours come alive at this food festival in Chennai

We all know how Singapore is an amalgamation of different cultures. The same applies for their food as well. And so when a food fest was launched in the city to celebrate Singapore food, ahead of the Singapore National Day (August 9), we didn’t hesitate to try them out.

Take a tour across this Singapore menu with some iconic dishes in it

Chef Sowmiya Venkatesan from Singapore, who is also the mastermind behind this fest, took us through a culinary feast that we absolutely loved and enjoyed. We started off with Rojak, a diverse and vibrant salad, featuring sweet potato, egg, and coconut fritters as the main ingredients. The sweetness from the potato enhanced the salad, along with a spicy kick from its condiments.

As we devoured the Rojak, Chef brought the next dish to the table, which is the Pang susie. If you are a pork lover, then you would probably enjoy this one. The soft and glossy sweet potato bun was filled with minced pork, resulting in a sweet-spice combination.