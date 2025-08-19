Dine royally at this new renovated restaurant in Chennai

If you wish to fine dine in a royal setting, then look no further. The renovated Royal Indianaa restaurant invites food lovers in Chennai to experience a royal affair in vegetarian fine dining. Curated under the leadership of Chef Venkatesh Bhat, who is also the CEO of the hotel group, the place offers a wide range of vegetarian authentic delights.

Here's a low down of the must-try items

As we entered the place, the warm golden glow, rich earthy tones, and South Indian regal-inspired design felt like the opening scene of a royal banquet.

We sat on a corner overlooking the restaurant. Our culinary trail started with a refreshing Ananas ka panna. Cool, tangy, and just sweet enough, it instantly set a tropical, festive tone. This was followed by Murungai malli saaru, a light, herby drumstick and coriander soup that was extremely comforting.