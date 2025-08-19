Dine royally at this new renovated restaurant in Chennai

If you wish to fine dine in a royal setting, then look no further. The renovated Royal Indianaa restaurant invites food lovers in Chennai to experience a royal affair in vegetarian fine dining. Curated under the leadership of Chef Venkatesh Bhat, who is also the CEO of the hotel group, the place offers a wide range of vegetarian authentic delights.
As we entered the place, the warm golden glow, rich earthy tones, and South Indian regal-inspired design felt like the opening scene of a royal banquet.
We sat on a corner overlooking the restaurant. Our culinary trail started with a refreshing Ananas ka panna. Cool, tangy, and just sweet enough, it instantly set a tropical, festive tone. This was followed by Murungai malli saaru, a light, herby drumstick and coriander soup that was extremely comforting.
The starters arrived like a colourful procession. Pahadi paneer tikka had that perfect char and gentle smokiness. Meanwhile, Aloo angaar begdi brought a fiery edge, the crisp potato crust giving way to a spiced, soft interior. We loved the earthy sweetness of the Beetroot cutlet, paired with a gentle spice kick. Makka chola keera adai, a corn and spinach lentil pancake, was hearty and homely, while the Soya chop ularthiyadhu, which was marinated and roasted to perfection was an absolute standout. The chilli paratha, on the other hand was crispy, flaky and peppery.
The main courses served in a buffet were a royal spread in themselves. The signature Royal Indianaa rasam was tangy and deeply aromatic. Their in-house rasam podi did the trick. Next, the Vegetable stew, which we paired with soft, lacy fluffy appam, was delicate, coconut-rich comfort food. An interesting dish was the Chembu roast that brought in rustic depth, while Arachuvitta sambar impressed with its freshly ground spice paste, making every spoonful burst with flavour.
The North Indian offerings held their own in this southern palace. Gatte ki subzi had tender gram flour dumplings in a tangy yoghurt gravy, while Pindi chole was rich, dark, and full-bodied. Subji jalfrezi was a riot of colours and crunch, and peanut masala gave a surprising nutty kick. Meanwhile, the smoky Baingan ka bhartha had layers of charred aubergine goodness. We scooped them all up with soft rotis, idiyappam, and steamed rice.
Desserts were the gentle curtain call to our royal feast. Appi payasam was creamy with a hint of caramel sweetness, while Carrot halwa brought that familiar warmth, rich with ghee and cardamom.
Buffet cost: INR 1,999. 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 11 pm. At Royal Indianaa, Accord Metropolitan, T. Nagar.
