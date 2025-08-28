This new café in Chennai is a love letter to coffee and connection

For small bites, the Crispy cajun chicken arrived first. Golden and audibly crisp, each piece was juicy within and paired nicely with the mellow hit of mayo. The cajun spices lingered just long enough to make us reach back for more. The Spicy cottage cheese panini, which arrived next, turned out to be a refreshing surprise. It featured soft, toasted bread hugging peri-peri spiced paneer, crunchy lettuce, and just-melted cheese. Brownie points for the perfectly fried and crisp French fries that accompanied the panini.

On a colder note, the Tiramisu latte followed with its thick creaminess and whisper of cocoa. One of the signature beverages of the place, the latte, felt like a dessert in a glass—rich yet smooth and perfectly creamy.

We chose pizza next, out of which the Meat dominator stood out for us. It is a pizza that you wouldn’t get tired of eating. It is hearty, cheesy, and can be a joy for meat-lovers. We loved how the trio of chicken toppings worked with the onions, each bite balancing savoury richness with a gooey crust that never felt overwhelming. With the right amount of cheese and sauce, it easily became one of our favourites from the café.

In contrast, the Chimichurri fish offered something gentler. The grilled fish was tender, subtly seasoned, with the parsley-chilli chimichurri adding a fresh kick. It felt like a lighter choice without ever being dull. However, it might not be to everyone’s liking.

And since no café visit is complete without something frothy and whimsical, we ended with the Matcha green tea frappe. Frothy, refreshing, and just sweet enough, it was the kind of drink that instantly lifts your mood.

Meal for two: INR 1,000. 11 am to 11 pm. At 11:11 Reserve - Café & Pâtisserie, Alwarpet.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @appurvaa_