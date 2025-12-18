This new restobar in Chennai is a harmonious blend of spaces and flavours

Making a sprawling restobar feel coherent is not easy, yet No Name pulls it off with an unexpected charm. Spread across four levels—a breezy café, a plush fine-dining room, a lively bar, and a rooftop that hums with the city—it gives you the sense of exploring a new space each time you move floors. And yet the food manages to knit the whole experience together.

We began, quite naturally, with a bowl that set the tone for the evening: the Tom kha phak. The broth arrived warm and aromatic, the first hit being the perfume of galangal and kaffir lime. The balance of spicy, creamy, and sour was beautifully held together by the coconut milk, and the mushrooms soaked up those flavours like sponges.

The starters took us in multiple directions. The Bruschetta was simple and honest, with ripe tomatoes, basil, and balsamic spooned over warm garlic bread. The olives added just the right amount of brininess. The Paneer bhurji tartlets surprised us with their homestyle warmth. However, their non-vegetarian counterpart, Crab tartlets, were far more indulgent, packed with sweet crab meat folded into a creamy sauce.