Experience a symphony of flavours at this Sum of Dimsum Festival in Chennai

This was followed by the Asparagus water chestnut veg XO. This crunchy green-coloured plum and ginger-infused vegetable dumpling was not only light on the palate, but its crunchiness made it seem like a dance of textures in the mouth.

The Firecracker prawns that arrived next were fried to perfection and were wrapped in crisp flat noodles and bursting with juicy tenderness. They came with a side of sweet chilli sauce but tasted best with the in-house chilli oil.

Moving back to the vegetarian side, we tried the Corn and cheese sriracha dumplings. This dumpling, comprising the American sweet corn, sriracha dressing, and spicy basil sauce, had a familiar taste, thanks to the combination of corn and soft cheese that we have tried a dime a dozen, and we quite liked it.