Experience a symphony of flavours at this Sum of Dimsum Festival in Chennai

In the world of dim sums, happiness comes in small, delicious bites. And we recently experienced this symphony for the taste buds at the Sum of Dimsum Festival at Little Soi, a unit of Pricol Gourmet Enterprise.
Our meal began with Xia long bao, delicate dumplings with savoury meat and chicken stock filling, which was a delightful dance of flavours in a bamboo basket. We were asked to break the bao with the chopsticks, relish the stock, and then bite into the steamed bun. It was a perfect beginning to the dim sum fest and we ‘bao’ed down to this deliciousness.
This was followed by the Asparagus water chestnut veg XO. This crunchy green-coloured plum and ginger-infused vegetable dumpling was not only light on the palate, but its crunchiness made it seem like a dance of textures in the mouth.
The Firecracker prawns that arrived next were fried to perfection and were wrapped in crisp flat noodles and bursting with juicy tenderness. They came with a side of sweet chilli sauce but tasted best with the in-house chilli oil.
Moving back to the vegetarian side, we tried the Corn and cheese sriracha dumplings. This dumpling, comprising the American sweet corn, sriracha dressing, and spicy basil sauce, had a familiar taste, thanks to the combination of corn and soft cheese that we have tried a dime a dozen, and we quite liked it.
The Avocado chilli puff made an interesting entry. This combination of Hass avocado and crispy chilli resembled a puff and had an unbeatable crunch to it. However, this was a bit bland for our liking.
We are a huge fan of wontons, and we quite dig the crispiness of them, and Wonton beef toppers with wasabi aioli did not disappoint. Our feast mode was completely on, and the ground beef with micro greens made for quite a dish.
The grand finale was by Black Princess Veg, a vegetable-based dumpling made with truffle sauce, lotus root, and water chestnut. They were steamed and served with chilli dip and were a crunchy and tantalising delight.
Meal for two: ` 1,999++. On till February 23 12 pm to 11 pm. At Little Soi, Anna Nagar
Email: sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com
X- @psangeetha2112