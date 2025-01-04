Experience the taste of Italy at this new Chennai restaurant

Have you ever entered a place and felt warmth instantly? Well, that was Ameno for us. This newly opened rooftop restaurant in RA Puram with its breezy ambience, warm lights, plants surrounding the place, and an open kitchen made us feel comfortable as soon as we entered.

We were in for the Italian delicacies that were to follow. The first dish to grace our table was Zuppa di minestrone, a hearty and thick vegetable soup with tomato broth, beans, and pasta. The pasta flavour enhanced the soup and gave it a different taste that we thoroughly enjoyed.

It was then time for insalates or salads. We had their Insalata waldorf. A simple, classic salad with a mix of crisp apples, celery, and walnuts in a creamy dressing, it was indeed a refreshing start.

Who could resist when the classic garlic bread slices are brought to the table? We thus started enjoying these soft and crisp bread slices while waiting for the starters.

First up was Crocchette di funghi e formaggio al tartufo or in simple terms, mushroom crocchette. Unlike the name, the dish was simple and flavourful. It was well stuffed with mushroom and cheese, and paired well with mayo on the sides.

We then moved to a non-vegetarian dish with Bastoncino di pollo al pesto. These bite-sized chicken were coated in basil pesto with a crisp and golden covering. The Calamari fritti, which followed next was equally good. These golden calamari rings were tender and juicy.