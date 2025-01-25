Celebrate vindaloo in all its glory at this food festival

Vindaloo, a dish in Portuguese-Indian heritage, takes center stage at The Ministry of Chutneys’ month-long culinary festival. The festival explores the depth and versatility of this iconic Goan dish through a series of themed offerings.
And when we got the invite for a tasting session, we didn’t hesitate for a second. The experience kicked off with a bang as we were welcomed with the restaurant’s signature spread of over 10 varieties of chutneys. From fiery and tangy to sweet and zesty, these chutneys were the ultimate flavour-packed palate teasers, perfectly setting the stage for the main courses to follow.
Chef Akhil Chinnasamy, who curated the vindaloo menu, surprised us with two innovative starters: Pulled chicken vindaloo open sandwich; and Prawn vindaloo and avocado salad.
“There’s a common perception that vindaloo is always served as a curry, and I wanted to challenge that notion,” Akhil says while presenting the dishes.
The chicken sandwich featured tender, flavourful pieces infused with vindaloo spices, delivering a melt-in-your-mouth experience that we couldn’t get enough of.
The prawn salad was just as impressive. The slightly spicy and dry prawns paired beautifully with the creamy avocado and fresh veggies, creating a delicious balance of dry and wet mix.
While relishing the starters, we also sipped the Solkadhi on the side. Made with coconut milk, kokum, jeera, and others, this Konkan drink gave us a refreshing kick to our taste buds.
It was then time to enter the main vindaloo dishes. We had three varieties of vindaloo curries on our tables: pork, chicken, and mutton. These were served with steaming coconut pilaf and fluffy assorted breads.
Our favourite among them was the classic Pork vindaloo. It was a masterpiece of bold flavours, featuring succulent pork infused with a spicy, tangy gravy that hits all the right notes. It was perfect for those who crave a hearty, authentic Goan classic.
The Chicken vindaloo, made with tomato paste as a base, had tender meats, absorbed in the rich blend of spices and vinegar, creating a dish that was both fiery and deeply satisfying.
Meanwhile, the Mutton vindaloo, made with dry masalas packed a punch with its flavour. This rich, hearty delight had perfectly cooked mutton steeped in a robust, flavourful gravy that balances heat and depth seamlessly.
We ended on a sweet note with the Carpet pudding for dessert. True to its name, the dessert boasted a velvety texture that was pure indulgence.
The Vindaloo Festival runs from January 26 to March 3; Every Sunday.
Meal for one person: `3,333++. Brunch: 12.45 pm onwards. At Radisson Blu Hotel & Suites GRT Chennai.