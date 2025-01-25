Celebrate vindaloo in all its glory at this food festival

Vindaloo, a dish in Portuguese-Indian heritage, takes center stage at The Ministry of Chutneys’ month-long culinary festival. The festival explores the depth and versatility of this iconic Goan dish through a series of themed offerings.

And when we got the invite for a tasting session, we didn’t hesitate for a second. The experience kicked off with a bang as we were welcomed with the restaurant’s signature spread of over 10 varieties of chutneys. From fiery and tangy to sweet and zesty, these chutneys were the ultimate flavour-packed palate teasers, perfectly setting the stage for the main courses to follow.

Chef Akhil Chinnasamy, who curated the vindaloo menu, surprised us with two innovative starters: Pulled chicken vindaloo open sandwich; and Prawn vindaloo and avocado salad.

“There’s a common perception that vindaloo is always served as a curry, and I wanted to challenge that notion,” Akhil says while presenting the dishes.

The chicken sandwich featured tender, flavourful pieces infused with vindaloo spices, delivering a melt-in-your-mouth experience that we couldn’t get enough of.

The prawn salad was just as impressive. The slightly spicy and dry prawns paired beautifully with the creamy avocado and fresh veggies, creating a delicious balance of dry and wet mix.

While relishing the starters, we also sipped the Solkadhi on the side. Made with coconut milk, kokum, jeera, and others, this Konkan drink gave us a refreshing kick to our taste buds.