Embark on a culinary adventure along the Mekong river at this Chennai star hotel

It’s not often that you get to enjoy a meal that takes you on a journey along a river’s path. That’s exactly what we experienced recently at Stix, Hyatt Regency Chennai during their ongoing food festival, Mekong Culinary Adventure. We explored the diverse flavours of the countries along the Mekong River, which stretches across Southeast Asia. From Laos to Vietnam to Cambodia, each dish offered a unique taste of the region, making for an unforgettable culinary odyssey.

The symphony of flavours began with Om, a traditional Thai-Laos soup featuring a fragrant broth, fresh herbs, and crisp vegetables. As we took our first sip, the refreshing aroma of lemongrass transported us straight to heaven, making it the perfect introduction to the meal. Next, we savoured the Turmeric chicken soup, a Vietnamese chicken broth infused with noodles, turmeric, herbs, and fried onions.

They say that to truly understand a country’s culture, you must start with its food. So, when the appetiser Sai ua laos arrived, we were intrigued by how the chicken sausages differed so much from the typical ones we’re used to. These Lao-style sausages came paired with a fragrant curry paste. Our attention then shifted to Cha gio, crispy Vietnamese egg rolls that looked so irresistible, we couldn’t stop at just one. They were not only ‘eggs-tra’ tasty, but downright ‘egg-cellent’.

When it was time for the main course, we dove into the array of dishes with gusto. First up was Thom khem pork and egg, a Laos-style braised pork and egg stew. We’d never tried this combination before, but the tender, juicy pork paired perfectly with the egg, and we appreciated the simplicity of the dish. Then came Amok trei, a Cambodian steamed fish curry with a mousse-like consistency, wrapped in a leaf basket. It was as much a feast for the eyes as it was for the palate, with the rich curry paste and coconut milk making the dish wonderfully indulgent.

Next, we dug into Gang nor mai, a traditional Lao chicken and bamboo shoot stew, packed with earthy flavours, chilli, and lemongrass.