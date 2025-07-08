A feast of mangoes, mud, and memory: Inside Chennai’s most wholesome festival

We started at thecrack of dawn, groggy-eyed and half-awake, but by 8 am, we found ourselves rolling into the sun-drenched expanse of Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms. Registration was swift, the energy already palpable, and soon we were following the trail of stalls and wagging tails that led us straight to where the action was.

A look at a mango festival at a Chennai farm

Despite just barely shaking off sleep, the vibe was infectious, people already buzzing, vendors setting up, dogs getting their daily dose of love pats, and music slipping through the trees. Somewhere between being dazed and intrigued, we stumbled upon Nirupa, who runs the operations at Hanu Reddy Farms and the Mango festival was her brainchild. Our curious minds were ready to interrogate her about the festival, but in true laid-back farm style, she grinned, “Go enjoy yourselves,” she said. “That’s the whole point.” And so, like obedient children at summer camp, we did.



We wandered, we gawked, and we sniffed out the smell of mangoes like bloodhounds. Soon, we found ourselves at a lavish mango spread that was no less than divine intervention for our tired souls. Aam ras, mango salsa, mango jalebi, mango everything. Piling our plates like it was the Last Supper, we headed to a seat at the world’s longest table, 175 feet of pure togetherness. Imagine an English countryside long-table breakfast, but with Indian spice, mango dripping from fingers, and unfiltered joy in the air.

The table was made using wood felled during Cyclone Vardah, casuarina and eucalyptus trees repurposed as a symbol of resilience.

Next to us, a grandpa recounted stories of the good old days. Nearby, a wall invited people to scribble their favourite mango memories. The whole thing was like nostalgia had been served up with a side of pickled sunshine.

