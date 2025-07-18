A feast of trust: inside an Omakase experience in Chennai

Choosing what to eat at a restaurant can feel taxing at times. There’s pressure. There’s indecision. Enter the Omakase experience, the Japanese dining style that translates to “I’ll leave it up to you.” At Lotus, The Park Chennai, this isn’t a gamble. It’s trust well placed. The chef doesn’t just decide what you eat, they decide how your night unfolds. And they decide spectacularly.

Inside an Omakase experience in Chennai

We opted for the Signature Lotus Special, a curated chef’s choice tasting that flits across the cuisines of Asia, Thai, Indonesian, Malaysian, and Chinese.

The Tom kha chicken soup arrives pale, polite, and quiet, until you meet the floating red glint of chilli oil. The broth is light but loaded. Coconut milk wraps around your tongue. Hidden at the bottom, tender chicken and leeks keep it grounded, while kaffir lime and galangal send you somewhere else entirely.