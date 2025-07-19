Golden cheese, lemony broth and edible bowls: a Mediterranean love affair in Chennai

Let’s start where we began, the Avgolemono. An egg-lemon soup that’s creamy without being heavy, citrusy without being sour. The dill adds a quiet complexity that lingers. There’s pasta and chicken hiding underneath, tender and filling. There’s only one thing harder than pronouncing “Avgolemono” correctly on the first try, and that’s stopping at just one spoonful of it. An absolute must-have.

The Salata horiatiki arrives with theatre, a salad served in a bread bowl. Vinaigrette-drizzled cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, green and Kalamata olives, dill. It’s crunchy, punchy, and totally slurpable, thanks to the vinaigrette pooling at the bottom of the edible bowl.