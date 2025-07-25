Thalaivan Virunthu 3.0: Chef Damu’s Tamil spread hits all the right notes

Soon, the buffet counters opened. We began with some crisp appetisers. The Mushroom 65 was crunchy, spicy, and exactly the kind of thing that makes you reach back for seconds without thinking. Its texture was delightful, and the chilli-ginger notes lingered beautifully. But it was the Yeral nei roast—succulent prawns slow-roasted in ghee—that stole the appetiser round for us. Rich, silky, and aromatic, this dish was an indulgent dish.

Among the mains, the Maa inji parupu urundai kozhambu stood out as a deeply comforting bowl for us. These mango ginger lentil dumplings floated in a mildly spiced gravy, aromatic with mustard seeds and curry leaves. It was soul food at its finest—simple yet deeply satisfying.

The Kuthiraivali era biriyani, made with barnyard millet, was a brilliant take on health-meets-hearty. The grains were perfectly fluffy, infused with the fragrance of whole spices and studded with tender prawns. The biriyani felt light yet flavour-rich—and refreshingly guilt-free.

No Tamil feast is complete without a punchy kuzhambu, and the Damu-style meen kozhambu delivered that—a tangy fish curry that you often crave. Made with hand-pounded spices, had layers of flavour that developed with each bite. We paired it up with some steaming soft rice.

Just when we thought we’d peaked, the Chicken chinthamani reminded us why this festival has its own cult following. Loaded with the boldness of red chillies, and gingelly oil, the dish was hot—unapologetically so—but wonderfully aromatic and addictive. The shredded coconut finish added just the right contrast, mellowing out the spice and giving it a rustic edge.

For a sweet send-off, we tried the Karumbu chaaru paayasam, made from sugarcane. It was sweet and flavourful to put it short.

Thalaivan Virunthu 3.0 is on till July 27. Meal for one: INR 2,200 ++. 7 pm to 11 pm. At Bazaar, Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels.

