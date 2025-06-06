Feasting with purpose: Virundhu brings food and social impact to the same table

To commemorate two decades of using the arts to uplift and empower children and adolescents from underprivileged communities, NalandaWay Foundation is hosting Virundhu: A Feast for Change — a six-course South Indian dining experience that goes beyond the plate. Held on 14 June 2025 at The Apartment in Park Hyatt Chennai, the event brings together food, memory, and meaning for a night that supports art-based well-being programmes for children in care homes, government schools, and underserved spaces.

Virundhu: Exploring South Indian Flavours With Purpose

At the heart of Virundhu lies a menu that challenges culinary norms while remaining rooted in tradition. The experience is co-curated by food historian and MasterChef India (Tamil) judge Rakesh Raghunathan, along with Chef Balaji Natarajan, Executive Chef at Park Hyatt Chennai.

“Every dish we savour has a story — of how it made its way onto a banana leaf,” says Rakesh. “Virundhu reimagines South Indian food through a contemporary lens. Just as NalandaWay uses the arts to nurture and empower children, we've crafted each plate with care, keeping the element of art at its heart. From colour and flavour to composition, every course is a piece of edible art for our guests to experience.”